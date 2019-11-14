EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - Availability of additional Power Futures XLSX files on sFTP server

End-of-day (EOD) data for additional market areas of Power Futures and for Wind Power Futures are now available in country-specific annual XLSX formatted files on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Additional files will be provided as listed below:

PowerFutureHistory_CZ_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_HU_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_IT_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_NL_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_Phelix-DEAT_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_RO_YYYY.xlsx

PowerFutureHistory_DEAT_Wind_YYYY.xlsx

Historical data prior to 1 January 2019 will be provided at a later date. All historical XLSX files remain available on mis.eex.com until the technical decommissioning of the entire sFTP server.

The XLS interface specification as well as sample files are available on the EEX website. In addition, the file-folder-mapping document can serve as guide for identifying the files and corresponding paths on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Please note: The folder structure on the datasource.eex-group.com sFTP server reflects that in case of internal data usage single country-specific Power Futures data product subscriptions are required, which allow access to the respective market area. Details are collected on the website by following Market Data > EEX Group DataSource > Migration Details > Power: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource/migration-details/power.

Further information about the EEX Group DataSource services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions