EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - Availability of additional Power Futures XLSX files on sFTP server

11/14/2019 | 03:15pm GMT

End-of-day (EOD) data for additional market areas of Power Futures and for Wind Power Futures are now available in country-specific annual XLSX formatted files on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Additional files will be provided as listed below:
PowerFutureHistory_CZ_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_HU_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_IT_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_NL_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_Phelix-DEAT_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_RO_YYYY.xlsx
PowerFutureHistory_DEAT_Wind_YYYY.xlsx

Historical data prior to 1 January 2019 will be provided at a later date. All historical XLSX files remain available on mis.eex.com until the technical decommissioning of the entire sFTP server.

The XLS interface specification as well as sample files are available on the EEX website. In addition, the file-folder-mapping document can serve as guide for identifying the files and corresponding paths on the sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com.

Please note: The folder structure on the datasource.eex-group.com sFTP server reflects that in case of internal data usage single country-specific Power Futures data product subscriptions are required, which allow access to the respective market area. Details are collected on the website by following Market Data > EEX Group DataSource > Migration Details > Power: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource/migration-details/power.

Further information about the EEX Group DataSource services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 15:14:04 UTC
