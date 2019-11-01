Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Action Required - New General Conditions applicable to EEX Group DataSource Products

11/01/2019 | 04:22am EDT

As of 1st November 2019, new General Conditions will be introduced that are applicable to all EEX Group DataSource Products.
The new General Conditions can be found on our website. An edited version is also available, in which all changes are marked.

The new General Conditions will apply

  • For all new orders starting 1st November 2019
  • For all internal usage clients as of 1st January 2020
  • For all DataSource Service Agreements that refer to the General Conditions applicable to EEX Group DataSource Services.

As a result of the adjustment of the General Conditions, you have a special right of termination. If you wish to exercise your special right of termination after 31st October 2019, please let us know directly via e-mail.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:21:12 UTC
