EEX European Energy Exchange : Clarification concerning 2018 Auction Calendar for EU Allowances (EUA) for Germany – German auctions on renewed opt-out platform expected to resume in the course of Q1 2019

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) clarifies that the indicatively scheduled auctions for Germany from 14 November 2018 onwards will not be taking place.

Germany's current contract with EEX will expire on 14 November 2018, with the last auction scheduled for 9 November 2018. In March 2018, EEX was re-appointed by the German Environment Agency as auction platform for emission allowances for further three years with the option to extend the contract for another two years. This appointment was notified to the EU Commission by the Federal Republic of Germany in April 2018.

However, EEX may only resume auctions for the Federal Republic of Germany once the ETS Auctioning Regulation has been amended to list EEX as Germany's new opt-out auction platform. The EU Commission expects the German auctions to resume in the course of the first quarter 2019. The respective regulatory update is available on the website of the EU Commission.

Consequently, no auctions will take place on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany on the indicative slots for the period after 14 November 2018. The respective volume of 21,807,000 allowances will be distributed to the German auctions in 2019. The 2018 auction calendar is available on EEX's website at:http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.