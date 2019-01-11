Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Environmental and Power Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:44am EST

Due to a technical problem, the trading data of the Power and Environmental products were not fully published at the end of day (EOD) on the trading day 10.01.2019. Please find under the following link a ZIP file which contains the complete settlement prices from 10.01.2019.

20190110_settlement prices power environmental.zip

Affected commodities:

  • Environmental products Spot and Futures
  • Power products Futures and Options

Affected platforms:

We are working on resolving this issue and will inform you promptly as soon as the data is available.

We apologize for any inconveniences caused.

Yours sincerely,
Market Data Services

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 10:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aFERRONORDIC MACHINES : becomes importer of Volvo CE products to Russia instead of Volvo
AQ
06:01aSAAB : Royal Danish Army Orders Camouflage from Saab
AQ
06:01aINDO EXPO : Announces 2019 Denver Show—A Perfect 10
BU
06:01aCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Declares Quarterly Dividend for Class A and Class B Shareholders
AQ
06:01aNew Cloud Security Alliance Study Finds Cybersecurity Incidents and Misconceptions Both Increase as Critical ERP Systems Migrate to Clouds
BU
06:01aCLOUGH GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares a Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.0829 Per Share
BU
06:01aTPI to Open New Wind Blade Manufacturing Hub in India and Signs Blade Supply Agreement with Vestas
GL
06:01aUbiquitech Software Corp Gives Shareholder Update On Name and Symbol Change To HempLife Today
GL
06:01aArmstrong Forum Sparks Peer Learning and Sharing for Facilties Management Personnel in Higher Education
GL
06:01aCLOUGH GLOBAL DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND : Declares a Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.1003 Per Share
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.