EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Environmental and Power Products

Due to a technical problem, the trading data of the Power and Environmental products were not fully published at the end of day (EOD) on the trading day 10.01.2019. Please find under the following link a ZIP file which contains the complete settlement prices from 10.01.2019.

20190110_settlement prices power environmental.zip

Affected commodities:

Environmental products Spot and Futures

Power products Futures and Options

Affected platforms:

