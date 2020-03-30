EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Alert - Missing Transparency Data

Affected commodity:
-Transparency Data
Issue Description:
Following Transparency Data files are missing for each country as of 2020-03-29
-
ExPostInformationActualPlantGenerationPower
-
ExPostInformationGenerationSolarPower
-
ExPostInformationGenerationWindPower
Affected Dates:
- 29/03/2020 since 02:00 am CET
Affected applications:
- datasource.eex-group.com
- EEX Group Datasource Desktop App
- EEX Group Datasource Excel Tool
- EEX Group Datasource API
We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will inform you as soon as the dessimnation of Transparency Data in the affected applications will orderly be resumed.
Disclaimer
EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 08:17:03 UTC