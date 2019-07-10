Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Amendment - Settlement Prices for Swiss Power Day and Weekend Futures

07/10/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Please be informed that the Settlement Prices for Swiss Power Day and Weekend Futures have been updated as follows:

Product

Previous Settlement Price

Current Settlement Price

Trade Date

FC27

31.54

33.05

27.06.2019

FCW1

23.50

22.75

27.06.2019

*FC33

17.00

15.50

27.06.2019

Affected platforms:

Affected file:

*Please kindly note that the data for trading instrument FC33 is currently not displayed in the aforementioned file on the sFPT-server datasource.eex-group.com and on the EEX website. The missing information will be provided on the server as soon as possible.
Please reload the affected data.

We apologize for the inconveniences caused.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:37:04 UTC
