EEX European Energy Exchange : Data Amendment - Settlement Prices for Swiss Power Day and Weekend Futures

Please be informed that the Settlement Prices for Swiss Power Day and Weekend Futures have been updated as follows:

Product Previous Settlement Price Current Settlement Price Trade Date FC27 31.54 33.05 27.06.2019 FCW1 23.50 22.75 27.06.2019 *FC33 17.00 15.50 27.06.2019

*Please kindly note that the data for trading instrument FC33 is currently not displayed in the aforementioned file on the sFPT-server datasource.eex-group.com and on the EEX website. The missing information will be provided on the server as soon as possible.

