EEX European Energy Exchange : First order book trade in EEX Greek Power Futures

Yesterday, on 8 April 2019, EEX launched order book trading for the Greek Power Market which supplements the trade registration service for the Greek market.

The first exchange deal was concluded for delivery in May 2019 at a price of 61€/MWh with a volume of 3,720 MWh. The first trade on the exchange was concluded by Watt+Volt and CEZ, a.s.

The total volume in EEX Greek Power contracts on 8 April amounted to 18,600 TWh.

EEX publishes the market data for Greek Power at: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/power/futures/greek-futures#!/2019/04/09