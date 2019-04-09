Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : First order book trade in EEX Greek Power Futures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Yesterday, on 8 April 2019, EEX launched order book trading for the Greek Power Market which supplements the trade registration service for the Greek market.

The first exchange deal was concluded for delivery in May 2019 at a price of 61€/MWh with a volume of 3,720 MWh. The first trade on the exchange was concluded by Watt+Volt and CEZ, a.s.

The total volume in EEX Greek Power contracts on 8 April amounted to 18,600 TWh.

EEX publishes the market data for Greek Power at: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/power/futures/greek-futures#!/2019/04/09

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 10:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aPENTAIR : Provides Preliminary First Quarter Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2019
BU
06:46aLINDSAY CORPORATION : Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
BU
06:46aHELEN OF TROY LIMITED : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
BU
06:44aFrench bank SocGen to cut 1,600 jobs in drive to lift profits
RE
06:44aFrench bank SocGen to cut 1,600 jobs in drive to lift profits
RE
06:43aFERRARI : Chinese Grand Prix - Sebastian and Charles ready to fight at Shanghai
PU
06:43aTRUE PCL : Notification of the investment in Queue Q (Thailand) Company Limited
PU
06:43aHAMMERSON : Victoria Leeds to host Rapha pop-up clubhouse
PU
06:43aFORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 16 MAY 2019 AT 10 : 30 a.m.
PU
06:43aORIENT OVERSEAS INTERNATIONAL : Circular dated 10 April 2019 - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue and to Repurchase Securities and Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting​​
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : set for administration after rejecting new Ashley plan
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide in Q1 2019
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5China wants to ban bitcoin mining, traders say move not a surprise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About