EEX European Energy Exchange : German EUA Auction Cancelled

Dear trading participants,

Today´s German EUA auction had to be cancelled because the auction clearing price was significantly under the price on the secondary market.

The volume will be distributed over the next 4 German auctions. EEX will publish an updated auction calendar shortly.

Sehr geehrte Handelsteilnehmer,

Die heutige deutsche EUA Auktion wurde annulliert, da der Auktionsclearingpreis wesentlich unter dem Preis auf dem Sekundärmarkt lag.

Das Volumen wird gleichmäßig auf die nächsten 4 deutschen Auktionen aufgeteilt. Die EEX wird in Kürze den angepassten Auktionskalender veröffentlichen.