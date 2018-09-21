Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : German EUA Auction Cancelled

09/21/2018 | 05:09am EDT

Dear trading participants,

Today´s German EUA auction had to be cancelled because the auction clearing price was significantly under the price on the secondary market.

The volume will be distributed over the next 4 German auctions. EEX will publish an updated auction calendar shortly.

Sehr geehrte Handelsteilnehmer,

Die heutige deutsche EUA Auktion wurde annulliert, da der Auktionsclearingpreis wesentlich unter dem Preis auf dem Sekundärmarkt lag.

Das Volumen wird gleichmäßig auf die nächsten 4 deutschen Auktionen aufgeteilt. Die EEX wird in Kürze den angepassten Auktionskalender veröffentlichen.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 09:08:04 UTC
