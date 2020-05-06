EEX European Energy Exchange : Group Press Release – Monthly Report April 2020

Key figures

Commodity Unit Apr 2020 Apr 2019 Change Power Spot Market Europe TWH 51 48 5% Power Derivatives Market Europe TWH 484 332 46% Power Derivatives Market US TWH 178 190 -6% Power Total TWH 714 570 25% Gas Spot Market Europe TWH 125 125 0% Gas Derivatives Market Europe TWH 90 82 10% Gas Derivatives Market US TWH 1 0 n/a Natural Gas Total TWH 216 207 4% Environmental Products

Europe Million

tonnes

of CO 2 80 86 -7% Environmental Products US contracts 8,336 7,150 17% Freight Products contracts 63,805 5,205 1126% Agricultural Products contracts 5,006 4,662 7%

Please find the detailed figures attached to the press release.

Power

The European power derivatives volume was largely driven by consistent growth in the Germany Phelix-DE futures and the strong performance of the French (+152% trading volume y-o-y), Spanish (+140% y-o-y) and Hungarian (+256% y-o-y) power futures. The Hungarian power futures continued its positive development, making Hungary now the 4th largest power market in terms of traded volume on EEX's European power derivatives platform, behind Germany, Italy and France.

On the Austrian, French and German Intraday power markets, flexibility products, namely

15 minute and 30 minute contracts, displayed healthy growth rates.

Natural Gas

The European spot segment registered a new record on the Belgian ZTP hub, exceeding the 10 TWh threshold for the first time. In April, 11.8 TWh were traded on this gas hub, beating the previous record of 9.1 TWh set in November 2019.

In addition to regular April US gas trading, Nodal Exchange successfully migrated the open interest in natural gas futures and options contracts from Nasdaq Futures, Inc. (NFX) to its clearing house Nodal Clear. In two matching sessions, a total of 1.4 billion MMBtu of gas open interest was migrated in April which equates to an energy equivalent of 409 TWh, further strengthening Nodal's position in the US gas market

Freight



Freight continued its record breaking performance in April, increasing its market share in terms of volume and open interest. On Thursday 2nd April 2020, EEX achieved another significant milestone in its Freight business by gaining the majority share of the open interest (OI) in the total freight market (futures and options combined), thereby overtaking the market leader for the first time.

EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 650 trading participants. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight, metals and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and the clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 17 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com