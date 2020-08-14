EEX European Energy Exchange : Group Press Release – Monthly Report July 2020

Key figures

Commodity Unit July 2020 July 2019 Change Power Spot Market Europe

Power Derivatives Market Europe

Power Derivatives Market US

Power Derivatives Market Japan

Power Total TWh 50

327

122

36

499 49

331

129

0

509 +2%

-1%

-6%

n/a

-2% Gas Spot Market Europe

Gas Derivatives Market Europe

Gas Derivatives Market US

Natural Gas Total TWh 101

58

2

161 110

153

0

263 -8%

-62%

n/a

-39% Environmental Products Europe million tonnes

of CO 2 136 141 -4% Environmental Products US contracts 6,795 7,500 -9% Freight lots 72,760 3,285 +2,115% Agricultural Products contracts 5,097 11,939 -57%

Please find the detailed figures attached to the press release.

Key achievements in July

Power

The Power Spot Intraday market, operated by EPEX Spot, increased by 17% to 8.9 TWh. Swiss Intraday trading generated a significant growth rate of 101% and reached 110.3 GWh. The Belgian and French Intraday markets grew by 22% and 39% year on year respectively.

The Hungarian Power Futures market achieved an increase of 49% with a total trading volume of 15.2 TWh (previous year: 10.2 TWh). The Dutch Power Futures market achieved its second highest volume ever with a total trading volume of 5.2 TWh which represents an increase of 61% compared to the previous year (July 2019: 3.2 TWh). The Spanish Power Futures continued to grow with a total trading volume of 10.6 TWh and an increase of 9% (previous year: 9.7 TWh)

The Power Options market showed a very positive development throughout the month with an increase of 83% and a total volume of 6.3 TWh (July 2019: 3.5 TWh).

Natural Gas

Despite a general slow down in the European wholesale spot gas market, EEX achieved particular success in the Belgian ZTP hub, which recorded a 55% growth to 6.9 TWh and the French PEG hub which reported 12.9 TWh (+43% y-o-y).

Emissions

The Emissions Spot Market achieved an increase of 4% with a volume of 79 million tonnes of CO 2 (July 2019: 76 million tonnes of CO 2 ). This is mainly due to the development of the Secondary Spot Market with an increase of 12% to 9 million tonnes of CO 2 (July 2019: 8 million tonnes of CO 2 ).

Freight

EEX Freight continued to record major growth, achieving an increase of 2,115% and a total trading volume of 72,760 lots in Futures and Options combined (previous year: 3,285 lots).

