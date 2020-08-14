EEX European Energy Exchange : Group Press Release – Monthly Report July 2020

Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
July 2020
|
July 2019
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
Power Derivatives Market Europe
Power Derivatives Market US
Power Derivatives Market Japan
Power Total
|
TWh
|
50
327
122
36
499
|
49
331
129
0
509
|
+2%
-1%
-6%
n/a
-2%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
Gas Derivatives Market Europe
Gas Derivatives Market US
Natural Gas Total
|
TWh
|
101
58
2
161
|
110
153
0
263
|
-8%
-62%
n/a
-39%
|
Environmental Products Europe
|
million tonnes
of CO2
|
136
|
141
|
-4%
|
Environmental Products US
|
contracts
|
6,795
|
7,500
|
-9%
|
Freight
|
lots
|
72,760
|
3,285
|
+2,115%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
5,097
|
11,939
|
-57%
Please find the detailed figures attached to the press release.
Key achievements in July
Power
-
The Power Spot Intraday market, operated by EPEX Spot, increased by 17% to 8.9 TWh. Swiss Intraday trading generated a significant growth rate of 101% and reached 110.3 GWh. The Belgian and French Intraday markets grew by 22% and 39% year on year respectively.
-
The Hungarian Power Futures market achieved an increase of 49% with a total trading volume of 15.2 TWh (previous year: 10.2 TWh). The Dutch Power Futures market achieved its second highest volume ever with a total trading volume of 5.2 TWh which represents an increase of 61% compared to the previous year (July 2019: 3.2 TWh). The Spanish Power Futures continued to grow with a total trading volume of 10.6 TWh and an increase of 9% (previous year: 9.7 TWh)
-
The Power Options market showed a very positive development throughout the month with an increase of 83% and a total volume of 6.3 TWh (July 2019: 3.5 TWh).
Natural Gas
-
Despite a general slow down in the European wholesale spot gas market, EEX achieved particular success in the Belgian ZTP hub, which recorded a 55% growth to 6.9 TWh and the French PEG hub which reported 12.9 TWh (+43% y-o-y).
Emissions
-
The Emissions Spot Market achieved an increase of 4% with a volume of 79 million tonnes of CO2 (July 2019: 76 million tonnes of CO2). This is mainly due to the development of the Secondary Spot Market with an increase of 12% to 9 million tonnes of CO2 (July 2019: 8 million tonnes of CO2).
Freight
-
EEX Freight continued to record major growth, achieving an increase of 2,115% and a total trading volume of 72,760 lots in Futures and Options combined (previous year: 3,285 lots).
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 650 trading participants. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software company KB Tech. Clearing is provided by EEX Group's clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 17 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com
