EEX European Energy Exchange : New Trading Participants at EEX in October 2019

In October 2019, Grand Energy Distribution EOOD (Sofia), innogy Commodity Markets GmbH (Essen) and Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (Luzern) have been admitted to exchange trading on the EEX derivatives markets for power. Tallon Commodities Limited (London) was admitted to exchange trading on the EEX derivatives market for power and on the spot market for contracts on emission rights. INTL FCStone Europe S.A. (Luxemburg) was admitted to trading in freight financial futures and options, futures and options on emission rights and financial futures on agricultural products. E&T Consult Ltd (Swatar) was also admitted as trading participant on the derivatives markets for power, agricultural products, freight and iron ore. ACT Financial Solutions B.V. (Amsterdam) was additionally admitted to trading Financial Futures in Agricultural Products.