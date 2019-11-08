Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX European Energy Exchange : New Trading Participants at EEX in October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 04:50am EST

In October 2019, Grand Energy Distribution EOOD (Sofia), innogy Commodity Markets GmbH (Essen) and Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG (Luzern) have been admitted to exchange trading on the EEX derivatives markets for power. Tallon Commodities Limited (London) was admitted to exchange trading on the EEX derivatives market for power and on the spot market for contracts on emission rights. INTL FCStone Europe S.A. (Luxemburg) was admitted to trading in freight financial futures and options, futures and options on emission rights and financial futures on agricultural products. E&T Consult Ltd (Swatar) was also admitted as trading participant on the derivatives markets for power, agricultural products, freight and iron ore. ACT Financial Solutions B.V. (Amsterdam) was additionally admitted to trading Financial Futures in Agricultural Products.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:29aK ELECTRIC : CM orders foolproof measures for Eid Milad
AQ
05:28aWestport Fuel Systems - 2019
AQ
05:27aRichemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses
RE
05:27aDUKE ENERGY : Progress requests rate review by North Carolina Utilities Commission to build cleaner, more reliable energy future
AQ
05:26aCELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
05:25aYANLORD LAND : Grant Of Term Loan Facilities
PU
05:25aCAPGEMINI : Striving for greater efficiencies on the grid
PU
05:25aSTAMFORD LAND : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
05:25aPHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for Third Quarter 2019
PU
05:25aGLOBALDATA : Global distribution transformers market expected to witness strong growth over next four years, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
3China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : Richemont hit by Hong Kong protests, online distributor losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group