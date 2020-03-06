EEX European Energy Exchange : Press Release – achieves hat-trick of daily trading records in Dairy Futures

On Wednesday, 4th March 2020, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) achieved a record day in its Dairy segment with a total of 5,475 tonnes of goods equivalent being traded in EEX dairy futures (1,095 contracts). This is the first time the 1,000-contracts-a-day level has ever been exceeded in Europe since the launch of on-exchange dairy price risk management instruments back in 2010. New record daily highs on the futures markets for butter and skimmed milk powder futures contributed to this performance.

On the day a volume of 2,165 tonnes of goods equivalent was traded in butter futures (previous record: 2,090 tonnes traded on 20th December 2017), while in skimmed milk powder futures, a volume of 3,310 tonnes of goods equivalent was traded, beating the previous record of 3,000 tonnes traded on 5th November 2018.

EEX has offered trading in futures on agricultural products since 2015. Its offering comprises financially settled derivatives contracts on dairy products (butter, liquid milk, skimmed milk powder and whey powder) and European processing potatoes. These products are available for order book trading and trade registration.



The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services for White Certificates, Capacity Certificates and Guarantees of Origin on behalf of the French State, as well as Auctions for Guarantees of Origin.

