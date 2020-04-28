EEX European Energy Exchange : Response to the ACER Consultation on the TSOs Proposal of a Methodology for the Bidding Zones Review

EEX responded to the ACER consultation on the TSOs proposal of a methodology for the Bidding Zones Review.
EEX welcomes that ACER consulted the market stakeholders on the initial proposal for a methodology and assumptions for the Bidding Zones Review provided by European TSOs. EEX believes that the proposal is not sufficient so far - in particular, the important role of forward markets for the efficiency of the electricity market is not appropriately considered. Therefore, the methodology should be reviewed in close coordination with the market stakeholders.
> Download the full response of EEX to the ACER Consultation on the TSOs Proposal of a Methodology for the Bidding Zones Review
