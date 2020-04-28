Log in
EEX European Energy Exchange : Response to the ACER Consultation on the TSOs Proposal of a Methodology for the Bidding Zones Review

04/28/2020 | 10:28am EDT

EEX responded to the ACER consultation on the TSOs proposal of a methodology for the Bidding Zones Review.

EEX welcomes that ACER consulted the market stakeholders on the initial proposal for a methodology and assumptions for the Bidding Zones Review provided by European TSOs. EEX believes that the proposal is not sufficient so far - in particular, the important role of forward markets for the efficiency of the electricity market is not appropriately considered. Therefore, the methodology should be reviewed in close coordination with the market stakeholders.

> Download the full response of EEX to the ACER Consultation on the TSOs Proposal of a Methodology for the Bidding Zones Review

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:27:16 UTC
