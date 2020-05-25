EEX European Energy Exchange : Update - Data Alert - No Updates on sFTP mis.eex.com

Update are to be found in bold below

Affected commodity:

Emissions, Natural Gas, Power

Issue Description:

Prices for 15. and 18.05.2020 are missing in file - GasSpotSettlementHistory_2020.xls

All other files are corrected updated.



Affected Dates:

Affected applications:

mis.eex.com

affected file: GasSpotSettlementHistory_2020.xls

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 or per e-mail via datasource@eex-group.com if you have any further questions.

Information Services

T +49 341 2156-288

marketdata@eex.com