EEX European Energy Exchange : Update - Data Alert - No Updates on sFTP mis.eex.com

05/25/2020 | 02:23am EDT

Update are to be found in bold below

Affected commodity:

  • Emissions, Natural Gas, Power

Issue Description:

  • Prices for 15. and 18.05.2020 are missing in file - GasSpotSettlementHistory_2020.xls
  • All other files are corrected updated.

Affected Dates:

Affected applications:

  • mis.eex.com
  • affected file: GasSpotSettlementHistory_2020.xls

Our sincere apologies for any caused inconvenience. Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Data Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 or per e-mail via datasource@eex-group.com if you have any further questions.

Information Services
T +49 341 2156-288
marketdata@eex.com

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 06:22:03 UTC
