EEX European Energy Exchange : publishes 2019 Auction Calendar for Germany

In addition to the 2019 auction calendar for the 25 Member States participating in the common auction platform (customer information 07-12-2018)and the 2019 auction calendar for Poland using the common auction platform (customer information 13-12-2018), the European Energy Exchange (EEX) has finally published the calendar for the 2019 auctions of EU allowances (EUA) and EU aviation allowances (EUAA) for Germany.

Auctioning of EU allowances (EUA)

The EUA auctions on behalf of Germany will be scheduled weekly on Fridays during the period from 1 February to 13 December 2019. The 2019 EUA auction volume is reduced by the MSR scheme until August but includes the volume of the cancelled auctions after 9 November 2018 (customer information 14-08-2018).

The bidding window for all EUA auctions conducted by EEX will be open from 9.00 to 11.00 am CET.

The below table provides an overview of the German EUA auction volumes:

EUA auctions Volume Overall volume 2019 156,028,500 EUA Volume per auction Feb-Jul 3,209,000 EUA Volume per auction in Aug 1,604,500 EUA Volume per auction Sep-Dec 4,732,500 EUA Volume last auction in Dec 4,735,000 EUA

Auctioning of EU Aviation allowances (EUAA)

The reduction of auction volumes due to the MSR does not affect EU Aviation allowances.

EEX will also conduct one EUAA auction on behalf of Germany with a volume of 801,500 EUAAs on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 from 1.00 to 3.00 pm CET.

EEX provides detailed information in the published auction calendar at the following link: http://www.eex.com/en/trading/calendar.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Market Operations by phone +49 341 2156 222 if you have any further questions.

