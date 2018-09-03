EEX European Energy Exchange : trading results for August 2018

EEX achieve major volume increases in Power and Emissions

In August 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased volumes on its power derivatives markets by 52% to 271.3 TWh (August 2017: 178.9 TWh). In the Phelix products for Germany, Austria and Germany/Austria, volumes increased by 44% to 153.2 TWh (August 2017: 106.1 TWh). Also on the markets for France (24.7 TWh, +18%), Italy (40.3 TWh, +34%) and the Netherlands (1.3 TWh, +14%), EEX achieved clear double-digit growth. Options markets contributed 36.3 TWh to the total volume (August 2017: 10.8 TWh).

The August volume comprised 163.2 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

Emission Allowances

On the EEX markets for emission allowances, the total trading volume almost tripled to 252.1 million tonnes of CO 2 in August (August 2017: 85.7million tonnes of CO 2 ). In particular, EEX recorded significant growth on the derivatives market. For the first time, trading volumes in EUA Options accounted for more than half of the total emissions volume (129.9 million tonnes of CO 2 ). Volumes in EUA Futures doubled to 72.3 million tonnes of CO 2 (August 2017: 36.8 million tonnes of CO 2 ). Primary market auctions contributed 39.7 million tonnes of CO 2 to the total volume.

Agricultural Products

Throughout August, trading volumes in agricultural products increased by 8% to 6,257 contracts (August 2017: 5,773 contracts). In the dairy segment which also covers the new Liquid Milk Future which EEX started in August, the volume reached 2,146 contracts (equal to 10,750 tonnes). In processing potatoes, volumes amounted to 4,111 contracts (equal to 102,775 tonnes).

Global Commodities

In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX volumes amounted to 880 contracts (August 2017: 3,025 contracts).

New Participants

In August, EEX recognised Enterprise Commodity Services Ltd, London as new Non-Trading Broker. The membership of Goldman Sachs International, London was extended to trading on the spot market for emission allowances. In Commodities A/S, Aarhus (Denmark) was additionally admitted for UK Power Futures.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

EEX - Monthly Figures Report for August 2018

Volumes

Power Derivatives Market Monthly volume

MWh Monthly volume - previous year MWh Total 271,262,332 178,858,640 Phelix-DE Futures 151,046,020 22,939,429 Phelix-AT Futures 233,334 0 Phelix DE/AT Futures 1,950,333 83,162,445 French Futures 24,734,699 21,012,291 Italian Futures 40,347,197 30,147,235 Spanish Futures 4,101,181 4,764,336 Dutch Futures 1,312,715 1,149,335 Further markets 11,197,353 4,924,919 Options on Phelix Futures 33,492,500 10,539,650 Options markets 2,847,000 219,000

CO 2 Emissions Market Monthly volume

tonnes of CO 2 Monthly volume - previous year

tonnes of CO 2 Total 252,051,000 85,653,500 EUA Spot Market - thereof: Primary Market Auctions - thereof: Secondary Market 49,886,000 39,695,000 10,191,000 48,811,500 41,809,500 7,002,000 CER Spot Market 7,000 0 EUA Futures 72,308,000 36,842,000 EUA Options 129,850,000 0

Agricultural Products Monthly volume

Number of contracts Monthly volume

- previous year

Number of contracts Total 6,257 5,773 Processing Potatoes 4,111 3,545 Dairy Products 2,146 2,228

Global Commodities Monthly volume

Number of contracts Monthly volume

- previous year

Number of contracts Freight Futures 880 3,025

Prices and Indices