EEX European Energy Exchange : trading results for August 2018

09/03/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

EEX achieve major volume increases in Power and Emissions

In August 2018, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased volumes on its power derivatives markets by 52% to 271.3 TWh (August 2017: 178.9 TWh). In the Phelix products for Germany, Austria and Germany/Austria, volumes increased by 44% to 153.2 TWh (August 2017: 106.1 TWh). Also on the markets for France (24.7 TWh, +18%), Italy (40.3 TWh, +34%) and the Netherlands (1.3 TWh, +14%), EEX achieved clear double-digit growth. Options markets contributed 36.3 TWh to the total volume (August 2017: 10.8 TWh).

The August volume comprised 163.2 TWh traded at EEX via Trade Registration with subsequent clearing. Clearing and settlement of all exchange transactions was executed by European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

Emission Allowances

On the EEX markets for emission allowances, the total trading volume almost tripled to 252.1 million tonnes of CO2 in August (August 2017: 85.7million tonnes of CO2). In particular, EEX recorded significant growth on the derivatives market. For the first time, trading volumes in EUA Options accounted for more than half of the total emissions volume (129.9 million tonnes of CO2). Volumes in EUA Futures doubled to 72.3 million tonnes of CO2 (August 2017: 36.8 million tonnes of CO2). Primary market auctions contributed 39.7 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume.

Agricultural Products

Throughout August, trading volumes in agricultural products increased by 8% to 6,257 contracts (August 2017: 5,773 contracts). In the dairy segment which also covers the new Liquid Milk Future which EEX started in August, the volume reached 2,146 contracts (equal to 10,750 tonnes). In processing potatoes, volumes amounted to 4,111 contracts (equal to 102,775 tonnes).

Global Commodities

In freight futures which are available for trade registration, EEX volumes amounted to 880 contracts (August 2017: 3,025 contracts).

New Participants

In August, EEX recognised Enterprise Commodity Services Ltd, London as new Non-Trading Broker. The membership of Goldman Sachs International, London was extended to trading on the spot market for emission allowances. In Commodities A/S, Aarhus (Denmark) was additionally admitted for UK Power Futures.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

EEX - Monthly Figures Report for August 2018

Volumes

Power Derivatives Market

Monthly volume
MWh

Monthly volume - previous year MWh

Total

271,262,332

178,858,640

Phelix-DE Futures

151,046,020

22,939,429

Phelix-AT Futures

233,334

0

Phelix DE/AT Futures

1,950,333

83,162,445

French Futures

24,734,699

21,012,291

Italian Futures

40,347,197

30,147,235

Spanish Futures

4,101,181

4,764,336

Dutch Futures

1,312,715

1,149,335

Further markets

11,197,353

4,924,919

Options on Phelix Futures

33,492,500

10,539,650

Options markets

2,847,000

219,000

CO2 Emissions Market

Monthly volume
tonnes of CO2

Monthly volume - previous year
tonnes of CO2

Total

252,051,000

85,653,500

EUA Spot Market

- thereof: Primary Market Auctions

- thereof: Secondary Market

49,886,000

39,695,000

10,191,000

48,811,500

41,809,500

7,002,000

CER Spot Market

7,000

0

EUA Futures

72,308,000

36,842,000

EUA Options

129,850,000

0

Agricultural Products

Monthly volume
Number of contracts

Monthly volume
- previous year
Number of contracts

Total

6,257

5,773

Processing Potatoes

4,111

3,545

Dairy Products

2,146

2,228

Global Commodities

Monthly volume
Number of contracts

Monthly volume
- previous year
Number of contracts

Freight Futures

880

3,025

Prices and Indices

08/2018

Phelix-DE Futures - Settlement Price for base load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

50.70

Phelix-DE Futures - Settlement Price for peak load contract

with delivery in 2019 (in €/MWh)

61.62

Settlement Price on EUA Derivatives Market

in Dec 2018 contract (min. / max.) in €/EUA

17.39 / 21.30

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:26:01 UTC
