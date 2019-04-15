EEX New Participant: Shell Energy Europe B.V.

Shell Energy Europe B.V. has been admitted to exchange trading for Phelix Futures and Options, French Financial Power Futures and Options, Italian Financial Power Futures and Options, Nordic Financial Power Futures and Options, Spanish Financial Power Futures and Options, Belgian Financial Power Futures, Dutch Financial Power Futures, Swiss Financial Power Futures, Greek Financial Power Futures, PXE Polish Financial Power Futures, PXE Czech Financial Power Futures, PXE Hungarian Financial Power Futures, PXE Slovakian Financial Power Futures and PXE Romanian Financial Power Futures.