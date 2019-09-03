Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EEX Trading Results in August: Clear double-digit growth in power markets for Germany, the Netherlands and South-Eastern Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 04:41am EDT

In August 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased its volume on the power derivatives market by 4% to 282.2 TWh compared to the previous year (August 2018: 271.3 TWh). The Dutch power market recorded the largest growth rate of 62% with a volume of 2.1 TWh (August 2018: 1.3 TWh). On the markets for Central- and South-Eastern Europe, trading volumes increased by 50% to 15.5 TWh (August 2018: 10.4 TWh). The German Phelix-DE market contributed the largest share to the overall volume at 193.8 TWh and a year-on-year increase of 28% (August 2018: 151.0 TWh).

Emission Allowances

In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 68.5 million tonnes of CO2 in August (August 2018: 252.1 million tonnes of CO2). The primary market auctions contributed 29.2 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 39.3 million tonnes of CO2 (August 2018: 212.4 million tonnes of CO2).

Agricultural Products

In August, the volume in agricultural products amounted to 6,239 contracts (August 2018: 6,257 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes amounted to 5,038 contracts (equivalent to 125,950 tonnes of goods equivalent). The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 1,201 contracts (equivalent to 6,005 tonnes of goods equivalent).

Freight

EEX trading volumes in freight increased almost 4-fold with 3,514 lots traded in August '19 (August 2018: 880 lots).

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group.

> Download full press release including volume table

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 08:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:51aKINPO ELECTRONICS : Philippine unit of Taiwan electronics firm revives IPO plan
RE
04:50aLENDLEASE : Triple signing at Elephant Park
PU
04:49aBRIGHTER PUBL : Actiste - world's first unified IoT diabetes care device - has received market approval (CE mark).
AQ
04:48aINDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Fashion brand Zara seeks to distance itself from Hong Kong controversy
RE
04:48aOPTIFREEZE AB : Change in management
AQ
04:47aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Attendance at Africa Down Under
PU
04:47aHING MING : 03/09/2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 August 2019 (English)
PU
04:47aBEACH ENERGY : Appendix 3Y (R Richards)
PU
04:45aNovartis, Lonza deepen biosimilars push with MS, arthritis drug deals
RE
04:43aNational Grid PLC NGG Finance plc Announces Tender Offer Results
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD : BOE TECHNOLOGY : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows
4Positive yields ahoy! Investors hoover up European junk bond issues
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group