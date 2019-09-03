EEX Trading Results in August: Clear double-digit growth in power markets for Germany, the Netherlands and South-Eastern Europe

In August 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased its volume on the power derivatives market by 4% to 282.2 TWh compared to the previous year (August 2018: 271.3 TWh). The Dutch power market recorded the largest growth rate of 62% with a volume of 2.1 TWh (August 2018: 1.3 TWh). On the markets for Central- and South-Eastern Europe, trading volumes increased by 50% to 15.5 TWh (August 2018: 10.4 TWh). The German Phelix-DE market contributed the largest share to the overall volume at 193.8 TWh and a year-on-year increase of 28% (August 2018: 151.0 TWh).

Emission Allowances

In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 68.5 million tonnes of CO 2 in August (August 2018: 252.1 million tonnes of CO 2 ). The primary market auctions contributed 29.2 million tonnes of CO 2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 39.3 million tonnes of CO 2 (August 2018: 212.4 million tonnes of CO 2 ).

Agricultural Products

In August, the volume in agricultural products amounted to 6,239 contracts (August 2018: 6,257 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes amounted to 5,038 contracts (equivalent to 125,950 tonnes of goods equivalent). The derivatives market for dairy products reached a volume of 1,201 contracts (equivalent to 6,005 tonnes of goods equivalent).

Freight

EEX trading volumes in freight increased almost 4-fold with 3,514 lots traded in August '19 (August 2018: 880 lots).

