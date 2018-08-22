Log in
EFFER S p A : at Elmia to conquer Scandinavia! From 22 to 25 August we wait for you in Sweden

08/22/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Effer, together with its Swedish partner Effer Sverige, will amaze the visitors at Elmia fair with its majestic and powerful cranes.

Born in 1983, Elmia Lastbil is an extremely important exhibition for the world of haulage and commercial vehicles, not only for Sweden, but for Scandinavia as well.

In particular Effer Sverige will display very interesting installations:

  • 685 6S V-Stab + Jib 6S HD with winch
  • 265 6S
  • 525 6S + Jib 6S HD with winch, mounted on CWS crawler (client DK Lyft&Transport, partner Brennero Gru).

It will be not only an opportunity for the visitors to see the machines with their own eyes, but during the fair it will be possible to enjoy demos, competitions, seminars and meetings.

We wait for you at booth U602:29 where our partner Effer Sverige will be completely available to show you all the advantage of these outstanding cranes!

Disclaimer

EFFER S.p.A. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:02 UTC
