Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EFG Companies : Launches Customizable Maintenance Plan to Boost Customer Retention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:02am EDT

EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, today announced the launch of the company’s new pre-paid Maintenance Value Program (MVP), designed to boost customer retention with a fully-customizable program to fit individual dealership needs. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2F6IV2D.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005304/en/

According to the National Association of Automotive Dealers, 83 percent of customers who perform maintenance with the selling dealer will return to purchase another vehicle. However, for decades dealers have struggled on the customer retention front. The Cox Automotive 2018 Service Industry Study states that dealerships only represent 33% of the share of consumer service visits.

“We originally developed MVP to provide a solution for the customer retention puzzle,” said John Pappanastos, President & CEO, EFG Companies. “As customer and vehicular needs have changed, we’ve morphed MVP to be even more compelling with customizable options. Dealers utilizing MVP now have a better opportunity to turn one-time only vehicle purchase events into an ongoing relationship through the service drive.”

Sample customizable elements:

  • Quantity and type of services
    • Oil & Filter
    • Tire Rotation
    • Engine Air Filter
    • Cabin Air Filter
  • Reimbursement Increments
  • Terms

According to the 2018 Cox study, three in five visits to the dealership included an oil change, and many of the oil change visits also included an additional service. MVP is designed to help increase visits like oil changes and tire rotations, which help dealership service bays drive profitability, improve customer service, and foster repeat business.

With MVP, dealers can dramatically shorten service drive time, simplify record keeping, and speed claims submissions. Now, dealers have one access point to all EFG digital business assets, including MVP. A service manager can login to the EFG DRIVE portal, enter the vehicle identification number, quickly access contract status, and submit claims for automatic approval. The program also puts the dealership in control of the life of the vehicle, with a one-screen view of a customer’s complete vehicle history.

With EFG’s industry award-winning DRIVE system, the company has efficiently processed close to 3.5 million transactions, and dealerships typically receive claim payment within one hour. Proof of leadership is reflected in DRIVE’s two Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service, including a Gold award in 2019, competing against global Fortune 500 companies.

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Southwest Airlines, USAA Banking and Finance, and Nordstrom. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aSEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aSTATE BANK OF INDIA : The flight of Jet Airways has been over! Banks have taken some measures
AQ
08:16aPHOTOS : Egypt gets Cairo International Airport ready for 2019 African Cup teams
AQ
08:16aWESTERN URANIUM & VANADIUM : Provides Project Update and Conference Attendance
AQ
08:16aGARTNER : Says Sales Leaders Must Stop Focusing on “Quick Wins” With Cost Management Decisions
BU
08:15aOil prices slip for second day on global growth fears
RE
08:15aXANADU MINES : IIROC Trade Resumption - XAM
AQ
08:15aFalcon Minerals Appoints Bryan C. Gunderson as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Axon Reports US District Court for Kansas Granted Summary Judgment In Favor Of Co. Finding Signal Technology Does Not Infringe Digital Ally's US Patent '452
PU
08:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Digital Ally Says Intends To Appeal Adverse Decision In Litigation With Axon
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About