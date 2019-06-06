Log in
EFII, MSL, and EMCI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

06/06/2019

WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EFII) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Electronics For Imaging’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $37.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-electronics-for-imaging-inc.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL) regarding possible violations of law related to MidSouth’s agreement to be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HWC) for 0.2952 shares of Hancock per share of MidSouth. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-midsouth-bancorp-inc.

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EMCI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EMCI’s agreement to be acquired by Employers Mutual Casualty Company.  Shareholders of EMCI will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMCI.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-emc-insurance-group-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com


Primary Logo


