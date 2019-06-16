|
EFT :
06/16/2019 | 09:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited
俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8062)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.
Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group", "we" or "our") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
1
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
4
|
132,937
|
|
94,148
|
Cost of goods sold and services
|
|
(75,174)
|
(45,315)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
57,763
|
|
48,833
|
Other income
|
6
|
1,686
|
|
564
|
Other losses
|
|
(5,450)
|
(257)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(23,384)
|
(21,522)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
30,615
|
|
27,618
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(9,083)
|
(13)
|
Share of results of an associate
|
|
(1,104)
|
(214)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
20,428
|
|
27,391
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(6,155)
|
(5,693)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
9
|
14,273
|
|
21,698
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
|
9,746
|
|
21,698
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
4,527
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,273
|
|
21,698
|
Earnings per share for the profit attributable to the owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic (HK cents)
|
11
|
2.03
|
|
4.52
|
- Diluted (HK cents)
|
11
|
2.03
|
|
4.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Profit for the year
|
14,273
|
|
21,698
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of the financial statements
|
|
|
|
of foreign subsidiaries
|
60
|
|
-
|
Fair value change of financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
(700)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
13,633
|
|
21,698
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
9,089
|
|
21,698
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,544
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,633
|
|
21,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
5,664
|
1,785
|
Intangible assets
|
|
17,118
|
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
|
175,257
|
|
-
|
Investment in an associate
|
|
4,702
|
4,937
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
|
|
|
|
other comprehensive income
|
|
19,300
|
|
-
|
Deposits
|
12
|
302
|
8,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,343
|
15,028
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
5,211
|
6,326
|
Trade and other receivables
|
12
|
76,738
|
66,855
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
1,140
|
|
-
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
38,206
|
22,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121,295
|
95,807
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
13
|
16,721
|
16,022
|
Bank borrowings
|
|
13,343
|
5,000
|
Promissory notes
|
|
61,849
|
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
5,401
|
3,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97,314
|
24,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
23,981
|
71,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
246,324
|
86,064
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Other payable
|
13
|
3,200
|
|
-
|
Promissory notes
|
|
131,970
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
2,801
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137,971
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
108,353
|
86,064
|
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
4,800
|
4,800
|
Share premium and reserves
|
|
90,320
|
81,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95,120
|
86,064
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
13,233
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108,353
|
86,064
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 13:23:06 UTC
|
|