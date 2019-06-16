Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EFT :

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 09:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8062)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group", "we" or "our") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

1

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

132,937

94,148

Cost of goods sold and services

(75,174)

(45,315)

Gross profit

57,763

48,833

Other income

6

1,686

564

Other losses

(5,450)

(257)

Administrative expenses

(23,384)

(21,522)

Operating profit

30,615

27,618

Finance costs

7

(9,083)

(13)

Share of results of an associate

(1,104)

(214)

Profit before tax

20,428

27,391

Income tax expense

8

(6,155)

(5,693)

Profit for the year

9

14,273

21,698

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

9,746

21,698

Non-controlling interests

4,527

-

14,273

21,698

Earnings per share for the profit attributable to the owners

of the Company

- Basic (HK cents)

11

2.03

4.52

- Diluted (HK cents)

11

2.03

4.46

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 March 2019

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

14,273

21,698

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of the financial statements

of foreign subsidiaries

60

-

Fair value change of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(700)

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

13,633

21,698

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

9,089

21,698

Non-controlling interests

4,544

-

13,633

21,698

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 March 2019

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

5,664

1,785

Intangible assets

17,118

-

Goodwill

175,257

-

Investment in an associate

4,702

4,937

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

19,300

-

Deposits

12

302

8,306

222,343

15,028

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

5,211

6,326

Trade and other receivables

12

76,738

66,855

Tax recoverable

1,140

-

Bank balances and cash

38,206

22,626

121,295

95,807

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

13

16,721

16,022

Bank borrowings

13,343

5,000

Promissory notes

61,849

-

Tax payable

5,401

3,749

97,314

24,771

NET CURRENT ASSETS

23,981

71,036

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

246,324

86,064

4

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other payable

13

3,200

-

Promissory notes

131,970

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,801

-

137,971

-

NET ASSETS

108,353

86,064

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

4,800

4,800

Share premium and reserves

90,320

81,264

95,120

86,064

Non-controlling interests

13,233

-

108,353

86,064

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 13:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aSAFAT GLOBAL KSC : Education Minister patronises "Aseel at School" concluding ceremony
AQ
10:32aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Chelsea FC confirms Maurizio Sarri's exit
AQ
10:29aGOPRO : Father's Day Tips From GoPro Founder, CEO Father's Day Tips From GoPro Founder, CEO
PU
10:24aESTABLISHMENT LABS : Holds Third Annual Motiva® Checkmate Women's Professional Speed Chess Tournament
PU
10:16aALTCOIN.IO : Acquired by BnkToTheFuture to Launch Non-Custodial Securities Token Exchange
PR
10:14aMAURIZIO SARRI : Juventus confirm Chelsea manager
AQ
10:14aITHMAAR BSC : Bank distributes shopping vouchers and financial support to charitable societies in Ramadan
PU
10:10aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : Serco made two bids to merge with Babcock - report
RE
10:08aKINDER MORGAN : Canada set to approve hotly-debated pipeline expansion, Trudeau unlikely to benefit
RE
10:07aNew Data Presented from Oncopeptides' Pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON Trial Evaluating Melflufen in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 24th EHA Congress
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
2EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC : EMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai non-oil sector sees solid growth in output
3DXB ENTERTAINMENTS PJSC : DXB ENTERTAINMENTS : Rove Hotels opens new property at Dubai Parks and Resorts
4AIRBUS SE : EXCLUSIVE: Boeing seeking to reduce scope, duration of some physical tests for new aircraft - sour..
5Deadline looms for agreement on Swiss-EU ties

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About