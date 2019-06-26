EFT : BUSINESS UPDATE ON FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EARN WORLD DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8062)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EARN WORLD DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2017, 19 January 2018, 28 February 2018, 29 March 2018, 30 April 2018 and 31 May 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 14 May 2018 (the "Announcements and Circular") in relation to, among other matters, the Total Relevant Guaranteed Amounts. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Audited Profit for the Target Group during the Relevant Periods is more than the Total Relevant Guaranteed Amounts. Accordingly, the Put Option has lapsed.

