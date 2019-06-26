Log in
EFT : BUSINESS UPDATE ON FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EARN WORLD DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

06/26/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8062)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF 70% OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EARN WORLD DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 13 November 2017, 19 January 2018, 28 February 2018, 29 March 2018, 30 April 2018 and 31 May 2018, and the circular of the Company dated 14 May 2018 (the "Announcements and Circular") in relation to, among other matters, the Total Relevant Guaranteed Amounts. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Audited Profit for the Target Group during the Relevant Periods is more than the Total Relevant Guaranteed Amounts. Accordingly, the Put Option has lapsed.

By order of the Board

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

Lo Chun Kit Andrew

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew and Mr. Lo Chun Wa; non-executiveDirectors Ms. Lam Ching Man, Mr. Lui Hin Weng Samuel and Mr. Chan Lung Ming; and independent non-executiveDirectors Ms. Yang Eugenia, Mr. Ng Ming Fai and Dr. Wu Wing Kuen, B.B.S..

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.eftsolutions.com.

Disclaimer

EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 16:26:11 UTC
