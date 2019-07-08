EFT : Company Information Sheet

FF003G
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
APPENDIX 5
FORMS RELATING TO LISTING
FORM F
THE GROWTH ENTERPRISE MARKET (GEM)
COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET
Case Number: N/A
|
Company name:
|
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8062
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market ("GEM") of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").
The information in this sheet was updated as of 8 July 2019
|
A. General
|
|
Place of incorporation:
|
Cayman Islands
|
Date of initial listing on GEM:
|
15 December 2016
|
Name of Sponsor(s):
|
Lego Corporate Finance Limited
|
Names of directors:
|
Executive Directors:
|
(please distinguish the status of the directors
|
Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew Mr.
|
- Executive, Non-Executive or Independent
|
Lo Chun Wa
|
Non-Executive)
|
|
|
Non-executive Directors:
|
|
Ms. Lam Ching Man
|
|
Mr. Lui Hin Weng Samuel
|
|
Independent non-executive Directors:
|
|
Ms. Yang Eugenia
|
|
Mr. Ng Ming Fai
|
|
Dr. Wu Wing Kuen B.B.S.
|
|
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:
Financial year end date:
Registered address:
Head office and principal place of business:
Web-site address (if applicable):
Share registrar:
Auditors:
|
|
|
Percentage of
|
|
Number of
|
Total number of
|
Name
|
ordinary shares
|
issued shares
|
LCK Group Limited
|
345,600,000
|
72%
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Mr. Lo Chun Kit
|
345,600,000
|
72%
|
Andrew
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
1. LCK Group Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, the entire issued share capital of which is beneficially owned by Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew.
N/A
31 March
Clifton House 75 Fort Street PO Box 1350 Grand Cayman KY1-1108Cayman Islands
Workshops B1 & B3 11/F Yip Fung Industrial Building 28-36 Kwai Fung Crescent Kwai Chung, New Territories Hong Kong
www.eftsolutions.com
Principal share registrar and transfer office
Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited Clifton House 75 Fort Street PO Box 1350 Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Cayman Islands
Hong Kong branch share registrar Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited 2103B, 21/F,
148 Electric Road
North Point Hong Kong
Elite Partners CPA Limited
10/F.,8 Observatory Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
B. Business activities
The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of electronic fund transfer at point-of-sale ("EFT- POS") solutions focusing on providing EFT-POS terminal and peripheral device sourcing and EFT-POS system support service in Hong Kong
C. Ordinary shares
Number of ordinary shares in issue: 480,000,000
Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01
Board lot size (in number of shares): 5,000 shares
Name of other stock exchange(s) on N/A which ordinary shares are also listed:
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
|
D. Warrants
|
|
Stock code:
|
N/A
|
Board lot size:
|
N/A
|
Expiry date:
|
N/A
|
Exercise price:
|
N/A
|
Conversion ratio:
|
N/A
|
(Not applicable if the warrant is
|
|
denominated in dollar value of
|
|
conversion right)
|
|
No. of warrants outstanding:
|
N/A
No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:
E. Other securities
Details of any other securities in issue.
N/A
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)
Signed:
|
Lo Chun KitAndrew
|
Ng Ming Fai
|
Executive Director
|
Independent non-executive Director
|
Lo Chun Wa
|
Wu Wing Kuen
|
Executive Director
|
Independent non-executive Director
|
Lam Ching Man
|
Yang Eugenia
|
Non-executive Director
|
Independent non-executive Director
|
Lui Hin Weng Samuel
|
|
Non-executive Director
|
