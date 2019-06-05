EFT : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8062)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on (i) the information currently available to the Board; and (ii) the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Current Year"), the Group is expecting to report a decrease in the profit attributable to the Shareholders for the Current Year mainly attributed to the increase in finance costs of approximately HK$8.9 million, as a result of the issuance of promissory notes during the year.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the Current Year. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Current Year and information currently available to the Board, which have not been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company or confirmed by the audit committee of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments upon further review.

Details of the Group's financial information and performance for the Current Year will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the Current Year, which is expected to be published before the end of June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the same carefully.

1