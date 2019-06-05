Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EFT : PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8062)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on (i) the information currently available to the Board; and (ii) the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Current Year"), the Group is expecting to report a decrease in the profit attributable to the Shareholders for the Current Year mainly attributed to the increase in finance costs of approximately HK$8.9 million, as a result of the issuance of promissory notes during the year.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the Current Year. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Current Year and information currently available to the Board, which have not been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company or confirmed by the audit committee of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments upon further review.

Details of the Group's financial information and performance for the Current Year will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the Current Year, which is expected to be published before the end of June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the same carefully.

1

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in

the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

Lo Chun Kit Andrew

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 5 June 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew, Mr. Lo Chun Wa; non-executive Directors Ms. Lam Ching Man and Mr. Lui Hin Weng Samuel and Mr. Chan Lung Ming; and independent non-executive Directors Ms. Yang Eugenia, Mr. Ng Ming Fai and Dr. Wu Wing Kuen, B.B.S..

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.eftsolutions.com.

2

Disclaimer

EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pALPHABET : YouTube Seeks to Remove More Hateful, Supremacist Content
DJ
12:53pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : 5 ways to conquer tomorrow's revenue models with modern pricing analytics
PU
12:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : President Trump Says If Mexico Doesn'T Take Steps To Control Migrants The Tariffs Will Take Place; Says thinks Mexico Wants A Deal
PU
12:53pHCB FINANCIAL : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!
PU
12:53pNEWELL BRANDS : Ball® Fresh Preserving Celebrates the 135th Anniversary of the Ball® Jar with Newly Released Vintage Jars and New Canning Recipes
PU
12:53pSOCIETE GENERALE : continues to expand its "Sustainable and Positive Impact Finance" offering
PU
12:52pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : Huawei cuts orders to key suppliers after U.S. blacklisting - Nikkei
RE
12:52pLedyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks
BU
12:51pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:51pVivi Partners With Juniper Payments to Create Private-Labeled Mobile App for Electronic Funds Transfer From Community Banks and Credit Unions
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slumps 4% on U.S. inventory build, equity rally caps losses
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About