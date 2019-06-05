EFT : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited
俊 盟 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8062)
PROFIT WARNING
This announcement is made by EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 17.10 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on (i) the information currently available to the Board; and (ii) the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the "Current Year"), the Group is expecting to report a decrease in the profit attributable to the Shareholders for the Current Year mainly attributed to the increase in finance costs of approximately HK$8.9 million, as a result of the issuance of promissory notes during the year.
The Company is still in the process of finalising the annual results of the Group for the Current Year. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment made by the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Current Year and information currently available to the Board, which have not been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company or confirmed by the audit committee of the Company and is subject to possible adjustments upon further review.
Details of the Group's financial information and performance for the Current Year will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the Current Year, which is expected to be published before the end of June 2019. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the same carefully.
1
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in
the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
EFT Solutions Holdings Limited
Lo Chun Kit Andrew
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 5 June 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors Mr. Lo Chun Kit Andrew, Mr. Lo Chun Wa; non-executive Directors Ms. Lam Ching Man and Mr. Lui Hin Weng Samuel and Mr. Chan Lung Ming; and independent non-executive Directors Ms. Yang Eugenia, Mr. Ng Ming Fai and Dr. Wu Wing Kuen, B.B.S..
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk and the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least seven days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.eftsolutions.com.
2
Disclaimer
EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 16:22:03 UTC