Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EFTA European Free Trade Association : EEA EFTA Comment on the proposed notification procedure for draft national legislation under the Services Directive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:47am EST

On 15 February 2019, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway (EEA EFTA states) submitted a joint EEA EFTA Comment on the European Commission's proposal for a new notification procedure for national legislation under the scope of the Services Directive. The EEA EFTA States are of the opinion that the present notification procedures under the Services Directive should be improved to enhance the Internal Market for services. This is important as for services falling under the scope of the Services Directive, there are few or no harmonising rules at EU (EEA) level, unlike in the goods area, where an effective notification procedure is already in place.

As a follow up to the Single Market Strategy, COM(2015) 550, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a new notification procedure for national legislation under the scope of the Services Directive, COM(2016) 821. The main aim of the proposal is to ensure that Member States notify the Commission and other Member States of draft national legislation, with a standstill regarding adoption, giving the opportunity to submit comments on the draft.

The present notification procedure under the Services Directive 2006/123 does not function to this end. The interinstitutional negotiations of the proposal are in a critical phase in the EU. In this Comment, the EEA EFTA States underline how important for growth, jobs and consumers it is that a new and improved notification procedure is adopted. If needed, with a view to finding a compromise, the reference to a 'Decision' in Article 15(7) second paragraph of the Services Directive could be deleted or amended. This view is subject to no other provision of the Services Directive being opened for discussion.

One of the ways in which the EEA EFTA States participate in shaping EU legislation is by submitting comments on important policy issues. A typical EEA EFTA Comment provides brief commentary and suggestions regarding Commission initiatives such as green papers or legislative proposals. The comments are endorsed by the Standing Committee of the EFTA States and officially noted by the EEA Joint Committee, after they have been sent to the relevant services in the Commission, the European Parliament and/or the Council.

EEA EFTA Comment on the proposal for a new notication procedure

All EEA EFTA Comments

Disclaimer

EFTA - European Free Trade Association published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aECB SHOULD HAVE PICKED SOME WOMEN TO RUN BANCA CARIGE : Enria
RE
08:57aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : publishes a summary of the European Anti-Fraud Office report into alleged misuse of loan by Volkswagen AG
PU
08:52aGermany bans Wirecard 'shorting' as prosecutors probe FT journalist
RE
08:48aEU tells small businesses to brace for tax burdens in event of no-deal Brexit
RE
08:47aAHDB CEREALS & OILSEEDS : Growing cereals for exports
PU
08:47aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : EEA EFTA Comment on the proposed notification procedure for draft national legislation under the Services Directive
PU
08:47aMUBADALA PETROLEUM LLC : Signed South Andaman PSC in Indonesia
PU
08:40aPound rises after three weeks of losses
RE
08:39aJoint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, IBM, MSC, NXP, SGS, Total and TUV SUD
AQ
08:37aCounting cost of stockpiling, UK bike maker gears up for Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
2COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi
3VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
4FOOTASYLUM PLC : FOOTASYLUM : shares up 59 pct after JD Sports takes stake
5FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.