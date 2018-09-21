Log in
EFTA European Free Trade Association : EEA Joint Committee incorporates 44 EU legal acts

09/21/2018 | 02:19pm CEST

The Standing Committee of the EFTA States and the EEA Joint Committee met in Brussels on 20 and 21 September respectively. At the Joint Committee meeting, 34 decisions (JCDs) were adopted incorporating 44 EU legal acts into the EEA Agreement. The EEA EFTA States also took the opportunity to raise two comments to the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The most recent comment was made on the Commission proposal for work-life balance (WLB) for parents and carers, which aims at modernising the existing legal framework in order to take a broader approach towards women's underrepresentation in the labour market. It also aims at enabling parents and other people with caring responsibilities to better balance their work and family lives and to encourage a better sharing of caring responsibilities between women and men.

The EEA EFTA States share the goals and objectives of this legislative proposal, and fully agree that the underrepresentation of women in the labour market is a serious concern. However, the EEA EFTA States also believe that the proposal should leave room for States to decide which measures work best in their political and societal context.

The second comment was made on the Commission proposal on marketing and use of explosives precursors. Explosive precursors are chemical substances that can be used to manufacture homemade explosives. Hence, the EEA EFTA countries voiced their general support for the proposal as it should further restrict the misuse of dangerous chemical substances. However, they also stressed the importance of avoiding unnecessary ambiguity in the wording of some of the proposed definitions, which could potentially reduce effectiveness of the proposal.

These comments made in the EEA Joint Committee are examples of how the EEA EFTA Member States take part in decision shaping through the EEA Agreement. Find all EEA EFTA comments here.

The EEA EFTA Chair, Ambassador Oda Helen Sletnes also took the opportunity to introduce and welcome the new senior management at EFTA to their first EEA Joint Committee Meeting.

Priovisional texts of Joint Committee Decisions in 2018.

High resolution photos from the meetings.

Disclaimer

EFTA - European Free Trade Association published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 12:18:06 UTC
