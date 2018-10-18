Log in
EFTA European Free Trade Association : US meet for fifth trade political dialogue

10/18/2018 | 09:08pm CEST
EFTA delegation meeting US counterparts, from left: Icelandic Ambassador Kristinn F. Árnason, Christophe Perritaz, SECO, Karin Büchel, EFTA Minister at SECO, Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, Henri Gétaz, EFTA Secretary-General, Jan Farberg, Director at Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Kristin Hansen, Norwegian Minister Counsellor, Peter Matt, Ambassador of Liechtenstein.

An EFTA delegation headed by Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch met with representatives from US agencies, including Assistant Trade Representative Dan Mullaney in Washington DC on 17 October.

The fifth meeting in the EFTA-US Trade Policy Dialogue covered technical barriers to trade as well as current developments in trade policy. These include the USMCA Agreement, developments in the WTO and the tariff measures enacted by the US on steel and aluminium as well as against certain Chinese imports. The discussions also covered the possible implications of Brexit for the US and for the EFTA States and trade talks between the EU and the US.

The purpose of the EFTA-US Trade Policy Dialogue established in 2013 is to foster greater mutual understanding on trade policy between EFTA and the US and explore possible avenues for further cooperation and closer trade relations between the two sides.

EFTA - European Free Trade Association published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 19:07:03 UTC
