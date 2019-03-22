Log in
EFTA European Free Trade Association : and Mongolia hold a workshop on free trade agreements

03/22/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

EFTA and Mongolia held a one-day workshop within EFTA's framework for technical cooperation in Ulaanbaatar on 21 March 2019, explaining EFTA's approach and experiences with its free trade agreements.

In addition to introducing EFTA's general approach to free trade agreements and the experiences and impact made with its network of 29 Agreements with over 40 partners worldwide (outside the EU), special emphasis was put on the approach and content of EFTA's agreements with regard to trade in services, investment and rules of origin.

Some 25 participants from Mongolia's administration attended, and the workshop was well received.

EFTA and Mongolia have a Joint Declaration on Cooperation in place, signed in June 2007.

Disclaimer

EFTA - European Free Trade Association published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:59:07 UTC
