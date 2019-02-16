Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EFTA European Free Trade Association : conducts 8th round of free trade discussions with Mercosur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 05:27am EST

Convening in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 11 to 15 February 2019, delegations from the EFTA and MERCOSUR States made further progress towards a broad-based free trade agreement (FTA).

The Mercosur delegation was headed by Victorio Carpintieri, Deputy Secretary for Mercosur and International Negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina, while Mr Jan Farberg, Director General at the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, acted as the EFTA Spokesperson.

The programme for the round included discussions on most topics foreseen to be covered by the FTA, notably trade in goods, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, trade remedies, trade in services, investment, intellectual property rights, government procurement as well as legal and horizontal issues.

This round allowed expert working groups and Heads of delegation to continue their work and make good progress on substantive and technical issues, with some areas already concluded.

Aiming for swift progress in their negotiations, the delegations have confirmed two further rounds of discussions before the summer break.

Read more on EFTA-MERCOSUR negotiations and trade statistics.

Disclaimer

EFTA - European Free Trade Association published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 10:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : conducts 8th round of free trade discussions with Mercosur
PU
03:18aSouth African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
RE
02:53aBank lending for 'real economy' key to boost China growth - central bank official
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:36aChina-U.S. trade talks 'making a final sprint' - state media
RE
02/15Automakers brace for U.S. government report on import tariffs
RE
02/15Payless ShoeSource to start liquidation sales at stores
RE
02/15Senate Panel Probes 2015 Meetings Involving Russian Maria Butina and Fed, Treasury Officials
DJ
02/15Big U.S. exchanges to sue SEC over 'overreaching' fee experiment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent - SEC filing
2ANGLO AMERICAN : Famed Cullinan mine banks on big diamonds to drive down debt
3BRISTOW GROUP INC : LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beha..
4PEPSICO : PEPSICO : CEO Says No Plans to Break Up Snacks, Foods Giant
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Starbucks to launch 1st Italian-food featured cafe in China

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.