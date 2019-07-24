Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EGBN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Securities Fraud Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) to the securities class action, Stein v. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-06873 filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

If you invested in Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019 (the "Class Period") and suffered losses you do not need to sign up to be included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019 (the "Lead Plaintiff deadline").  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EGBN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of Eagle Bancorp's internal controls for financial reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations and the circumstances behind certain officers' and directors' departures.

On July 17, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants disclosed rising legal costs associated with ongoing internal and government investigations of "certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company and its former officers and directors."

This news drove the price of Eagle Bancorp shares sharply lower on July 18, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Eagle Bancorp may have misled investors about its senior management's self-dealing and other corrupt practices," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eagle Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egbn-class-action-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-investors-in-eagle-bancorp-egbn-to-securities-fraud-class-action-300890608.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40pTRINITY INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40pTrimedyne Reports Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ending on March 31, 2019
GL
06:38pEQUIFAX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:38pBARNES & NOBLE (BKS) CLASS ACTION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Barnes & Noble, Inc. in Connection With Its Proposed Merger With Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited – BKS
GL
06:38pTECHNIPFMC : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation
BU
06:37pAGNICO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37pSuncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results
GL
06:36pVOLARIS : announces changes in its Board of Directors
PR
06:35pROMA : 2019 - 07 - 24 Resolutions of the Board of Directors of AS Roma SpA
PU
06:35pCHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group