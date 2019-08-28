Log in
EGBN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Suffered Losses Should Contact the Firm

08/28/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) of the September 23, 2019 deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action pending against the Company.

If you invested in Eagle Bancorp securities between March 2, 2015 and July 18, 2019 (the “Relevant Period”) and suffered losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than September 23, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff deadline”). Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EGBN

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls for financial reporting, compliance with applicable laws and regulations and the circumstances behind certain officers’ and directors’ departures.

On July 17, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants disclosed rising legal costs associated with ongoing internal and government investigations of “certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company and its former officers and directors.”

This news drove the price of Eagle Bancorp shares sharply lower on July 18, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Eagle Bancorp may have misled investors about its senior management’s self-dealing and other corrupt practices,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eagle Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
