EGBN Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2019

The investigation centers on whether Eagle Bancorp misrepresented and concealed related-party transactions, the circumstances of certain former officers' and directors' departures, and business dealings with an elected official.

More specifically, on July 17, 2019, the Company disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing government investigations of "certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company, and its former officers and directors."

On this news, Eagle Bancorp shares plunged 27% on July 18, 2019, erasing over $490 million in market capitalization.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which Eagle Bancorp may have misled investors about its senior management's self-dealing and other corrupt practices," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eagle Bancorp should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EGBN@hbsslaw.com.

