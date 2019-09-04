Log in
EGBN, TWOU, CURLF CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in EGBN, TWOU, and CURLF of Filing Deadlines

09/04/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

NEW YORK , Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of EGBN, TWOU, and CURLF. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)
CLASS PERIOD: 03/02/2015 - 07/17/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:  September 23, 2019

Throughout the class period, Defendants made material misstatements or omissions that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the EGBN Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2018 - 07/30/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 7, 2019

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (ii) that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s business model was not sustainable; (iv) that the Company would slow its program launches; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the TWOU Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC BB: CURLF)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/21/2018 - 07/22/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 04, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (ii) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (iii) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the CURLF Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com   
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
