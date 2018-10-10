Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EGG NYC 2018 Explores the Future of Enterprise AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:33pm EDT

The second annual one-day conference that looks to push the boundaries of advanced data science and analytics has been announced for November 15 in New York

The second annual EGG NYC, an exclusive one-day conference that explores cutting edge topics in data science, machine learning, and AI, has been announced for November 15 in New York and will look to drive meaningful insights and conversations around the future of ‘Enterprise AI.’ By bringing together leaders in analytics, data science, and machine learning, the conference looks to become an exploration of new ideas about what it takes to transform organizations currently and in the near future.

Organized by advanced analytics software maker Dataiku, the EGG conferences were founded on the idea that there has been a profound shift in enterprise data practices from established practices towards the use of cutting-edge technologies like data science, machine learning, and AI. But still, many companies struggle to evolve, and to go beyond the technology limitations.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) moves beyond just being a headline to becoming a reality for enterprises that can create meaningful competitive advantage, businesses across all industries are looking to understand exactly how to dive into the field.

Speaker lineup includes:

  • Ashok Kumar, Director of Business Intelligence at Avis Budget Group
  • Michael Xiao, Divisional Vice President, Enterprise Analytics at Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Nicholas Bignell, Director at UBS Investment
  • Somesh Saxena, Technical Product Manager at GE Aviation
  • Yael Elmatad, Lead Data Scientist at GIPHY
  • Alla Kramskaia, Senior VP - Leader of Risk Analytics at Dun & Bradstreet
  • Scott Breitenother, former VP of Data and Analytics at Casper
  • Mihaela Nistor, Head of Enterprise Risk Management at Bloomberg
  • and many others

EGG NYC 2018 works to solve major question marks with stories from companies who have already been there and done it. The conference will bring together representatives from some of the most advanced data practice companies in the world to share their stories and create a dialogue about the future of data and AI for the industry as a whole.

The event will be held on November 15 and tickets are limited. To learn more visit: https://pages.dataiku.com/egg-conference-new-york-2018

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their data journey from analytics at scale to enterprise AI. More than 200 customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance, transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more use Dataiku to power self-service analytics while also ensuring the operationalization of machine learning models in production.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and raised a seed round of €3 million followed by $14 million Series A round led by FirstMark Capital in October 2016. In 2017, Dataiku doubled in size and tripled its revenue, culminating in a September 2017 announcement of their $28M Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures along with FirstMark Capital, Alven Capital, and Serena Capital. They currently employ more than 175 people between the headquarters in New York and offices in Paris, London, and Munich.

Learn more at www.dataiku.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Autoliv, Inc. Investors (ALV)
GL
08:20pAMSCOT : Will Be Recognized in the Children's Safety Village
BU
08:19pPentagon says memo asking for Broadcom-CA deal review is likely fake
RE
08:18pPentagon says memo asking for Broadcom-CA deal review is likely fake
RE
08:18pGlobal Automotive Cybersecurity Market 2017-2021 to Post 28% CAGR| Technavio
BU
08:18pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Moody's Corporation Investors (MCO)
GL
08:17pELON MUSK : James Murdoch in line to replace Musk as Tesla chairman
RE
08:16pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : DIB's 9-month profit up 12% on higher Islamic financing income
AQ
08:16pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Selects IPG/Universal McCann as Global Media Agency of Record
BU
08:16pEXCLUSIVE - MITEK REBUFFS ELLIOTT-BACKED ASG'S TAKEOVER APPROACH : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.