EGG NYC 2018 Explores the Future of Enterprise AI

The second annual EGG
NYC, an exclusive one-day conference that explores cutting edge
topics in data science, machine learning, and AI, has been announced for
November 15 in New York and will look to drive meaningful insights and
conversations around the future of ‘Enterprise AI.’ By bringing together
leaders in analytics, data science, and machine learning, the conference
looks to become an exploration of new ideas about what it takes to
transform organizations currently and in the near future.
Organized by advanced analytics software maker Dataiku,
the EGG conferences were founded on the idea that there has been a
profound shift in enterprise data practices from established practices
towards the use of cutting-edge technologies like data science, machine
learning, and AI. But still, many companies struggle to evolve, and to
go beyond the technology limitations.
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) moves beyond just being a headline to
becoming a reality for enterprises that can create meaningful
competitive advantage, businesses across all industries are looking to
understand exactly how to dive into the field.
Speaker lineup includes:
-
Ashok Kumar, Director of Business Intelligence at Avis Budget Group
-
Michael Xiao, Divisional Vice President, Enterprise Analytics at Blue
Cross Blue Shield
-
Nicholas Bignell, Director at UBS Investment
-
Somesh Saxena, Technical Product Manager at GE Aviation
-
Yael Elmatad, Lead Data Scientist at GIPHY
-
Alla Kramskaia, Senior VP - Leader of Risk Analytics at Dun &
Bradstreet
-
Scott Breitenother, former VP of Data and Analytics at Casper
-
Mihaela Nistor, Head of Enterprise Risk Management at Bloomberg
-
and many others
EGG NYC 2018 works to solve major question marks with stories from
companies who have already been there and done it. The conference will
bring together representatives from some of the most advanced data
practice companies in the world to share their stories and create a
dialogue about the future of data and AI for the industry as a whole.
The event will be held on November 15 and tickets are limited. To
learn more visit: https://pages.dataiku.com/egg-conference-new-york-2018
About Dataiku
Dataiku is the centralized data platform that moves businesses along
their data journey from analytics at scale to enterprise AI. More than
200 customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance,
transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and
more use Dataiku to power self-service analytics while also ensuring the
operationalization of machine learning models in production.
Dataiku was founded in 2013 and raised a seed round of €3 million
followed by $14 million Series A round led by FirstMark Capital in
October 2016. In 2017, Dataiku doubled in size and tripled its revenue,
culminating in a September 2017 announcement of their $28M
Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures along with FirstMark
Capital, Alven Capital, and Serena Capital. They currently employ more
than 175 people between the headquarters in New York and offices in
Paris, London, and Munich.
Learn more at www.dataiku.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005854/en/