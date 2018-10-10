EGG NYC 2018 Explores the Future of Enterprise AI

The second annual one-day conference that looks to push the boundaries of advanced data science and analytics has been announced for November 15 in New York

The second annual EGG NYC, an exclusive one-day conference that explores cutting edge topics in data science, machine learning, and AI, has been announced for November 15 in New York and will look to drive meaningful insights and conversations around the future of ‘Enterprise AI.’ By bringing together leaders in analytics, data science, and machine learning, the conference looks to become an exploration of new ideas about what it takes to transform organizations currently and in the near future.

Organized by advanced analytics software maker Dataiku, the EGG conferences were founded on the idea that there has been a profound shift in enterprise data practices from established practices towards the use of cutting-edge technologies like data science, machine learning, and AI. But still, many companies struggle to evolve, and to go beyond the technology limitations.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) moves beyond just being a headline to becoming a reality for enterprises that can create meaningful competitive advantage, businesses across all industries are looking to understand exactly how to dive into the field.

Speaker lineup includes:

Ashok Kumar, Director of Business Intelligence at Avis Budget Group

Michael Xiao, Divisional Vice President, Enterprise Analytics at Blue Cross Blue Shield

Nicholas Bignell, Director at UBS Investment

Somesh Saxena, Technical Product Manager at GE Aviation

Yael Elmatad, Lead Data Scientist at GIPHY

Alla Kramskaia, Senior VP - Leader of Risk Analytics at Dun & Bradstreet

Scott Breitenother, former VP of Data and Analytics at Casper

Mihaela Nistor, Head of Enterprise Risk Management at Bloomberg

and many others

EGG NYC 2018 works to solve major question marks with stories from companies who have already been there and done it. The conference will bring together representatives from some of the most advanced data practice companies in the world to share their stories and create a dialogue about the future of data and AI for the industry as a whole.

The event will be held on November 15 and tickets are limited. To learn more visit: https://pages.dataiku.com/egg-conference-new-york-2018

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that moves businesses along their data journey from analytics at scale to enterprise AI. More than 200 customers across retail, e-commerce, health care, finance, transportation, the public sector, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and more use Dataiku to power self-service analytics while also ensuring the operationalization of machine learning models in production.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and raised a seed round of €3 million followed by $14 million Series A round led by FirstMark Capital in October 2016. In 2017, Dataiku doubled in size and tripled its revenue, culminating in a September 2017 announcement of their $28M Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures along with FirstMark Capital, Alven Capital, and Serena Capital. They currently employ more than 175 people between the headquarters in New York and offices in Paris, London, and Munich.

Learn more at www.dataiku.com

