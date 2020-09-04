EGIA Foundation Announces 2020 Class of HVAC Scholarship Winners

SACRAMENTO, Ca., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The EGIA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the home services industry, today is proud to announce its third annual class of HVAC scholarship recipients. Taking into consideration financial need, academic merit, and career aspirations, nineteen scholarships of $2,500 apiece are being awarded to students pursuing HVAC-related educations at trade schools, universities, community colleges and other accredited institutions.

Now in its third year, the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program has funded $132,500 in scholarships in total, after disbursing $47,500 to this latest class. The scholarship program was created to reverse the ongoing workforce shortage in the home services industry, while laying the foundation for an ongoing influx of talented, passionate young graduates into the HVAC workforce since 2017. It has further helped remove financial barriers that have previously prevented some dedicated young people from pursuing industry career paths.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with this year’s class of bright, driven scholarship recipients who are excited to make a positive impact in our industry,” said Bruce Matulich, EGIA Foundation Chairman and CEO. “This group continues to build on the pipeline of valuable young people entering the HVAC workforce that the EGIA Foundation has established over the last three years. They will be a tremendous boon for the industry wherever their journeys take them, and the EGIA Foundation looks forward to continuing to uplift the HVAC industry through this 2020 scholarship class as well as the countless high school students, recent graduates and others that we reach through our communications and educational campaigns every day.”

This year’s scholarship program continues the growth seen over the past three cycles, having now reached students in all 50 states and generated thousands of applications among people pursuing all types of career paths throughout the HVAC industry, predominantly as technicians. To date, EGIA Foundation Scholarships have helped 53 students fund and complete their educations, promising that a better-prepared crop of individuals is graduating into the workforce each year. In the future, the program will expand to include a wider variety of career verticals, including solar, plumbing, geothermal and others.

Starting in October 2020, the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program will begin accepting applications for the 2021-22 academic cycle, during which it will again distribute up to twenty awards of $2,500 apiece. To apply, learn more about the EGIA Foundation Scholarship Program, and to see this year’s complete list of winners, visit AlwaysInDemand.com/Scholarship.

About the EGIA Foundation

The EGIA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to expanding the benefits the public receives from the home services industry through education, research and the development of the next generation of qualified workers. You can learn more about the EGIA Foundation at its website, EGIAFoundation.org, or its student-targeted web portal, AlwaysInDemand.com.

About EGIA

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers energy efficiency and renewable energy contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized trainers, who deliver innovative keys to success through in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 200,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $2 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at EGIA.org.

