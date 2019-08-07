EHOP Health Hires Baker Freiberg as Vice President of Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EHOP Health(R), a chronic disease reversal company headquartered in the Triangle region, is proud to announce the hire of Baker Freiberg as Vice President of Sales. A veteran of the insurance industry, Freiberg brings extensive experience working with large employers that are looking for help reducing their healthcare costs.



"Our team has developed a deep respect for Baker over the years that we have worked with him, and are thrilled to have him join us. His passion for helping employers reverse chronic disease and create healthy cultures is perfectly aligned with our mission, and his extensive relationships with the best consultants across our region help us bring much-needed assistance to employers looking for better solutions," said William (B.J.) Lawson, CEO and co-founder of the Apex-based company with clients across the southeast.



A close-knit team of healthcare professionals, Freiberg was impressed by the passion the co-founders have for addressing an unmet need in the marketplace. "I'm excited to be part of the EHOP Health team in the Triangle," said Freiberg. "Large employers are desperately seeking help in not only controlling their healthcare costs, but also in reducing them. EHOP Health brings a unique approach to the market by seeking to reverse chronic disease and keep employees out of the health system. No one else in the industry is taking such a proactive approach to fighting medical trend, and I believe employers across the country will be excited to hear our story."



Originally from New Orleans, Freiberg and his wife live in Raleigh with their newborn son. He has spent over a decade in the insurance industry, with stints at Coventry of the Carolinas, Aetna and most recently Blue Cross NC. He received both his BA and MBA from UNC Chapel Hill, and he and his wife are both lifelong Tar Heel fans. Freiberg enjoys spending time outside, particularly riding his bike around Jordan Lake and running on the local Greenway trails.



EHOP Health is headquartered in Apex, NC and has clients across the southeast. The company anticipates rapid growth across the region as they scale operations. Those interested in joining the EHOP Health team may visit https://www.ehophealth.com/

for further information.



About EHOP Health:



EHOP Health helps employees reverse chronic disease and feel their best. It's flagship program, Journey 2 Health, offers personalized health coaching services and a science-based online curriculum. Clients lower healthcare costs while investing into their people and culture throughout the chronic disease reversal program.



Although the majority of Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, conditions such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, hypertension and obesity can be reversible. Co-founders William (B.J.) Lawson, MD and Joe Jenkins, MD JD launched EHOP Health and the Journey 2 Health solution in 2016 after building a program and team to focus on disease reversal rather than disease management and compliance.



For more information about EHOP Health, visit https://www.ehophealth.com/.



Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ehop-health/.



IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

-Logo https://ln.sync.com/dl/55bdc2780/v8yisma2-7nkyvez3-p7m7kd5b-vyhtvtt4

-Profile Image https://ln.sync.com/dl/1505d7100/rq5w3dca-a3vnhfp5-jqbav9wv-97eft3a3

News Source: EHOP Health

Related link: https://www.ehophealth.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/ehop-health-hires-baker-freiberg-as-vice-president-of-sales/