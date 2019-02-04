Log in
EIB European Investment Bank : Apply for Social Innovation Tournament 2019!

02/04/2019 | 03:34am EST

European social entrepreneurs, you have until 7 March 2019 to apply for the Social Innovation Tournament (SIT) 2019!

Organised by the EIB Institute, the SIT recognises and supports the best European social entrepreneurs whose primary purpose is to generate a social, ethical or environmental impact.

The fifteen finalists selected will compete for four prizes awarded by a jury composed of specialists from the academic and business world: a first prize of EUR 50 000 and a second prize of EUR 20 000, in two different categories - general and special.

This year, the special category is sustainable consumption and sustainable production (including circular economy). Projects also compete for a residency at IRIS (Incubadora Regional de Inovação Social). Two projects will be selected to attend INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship programme in Fontainebleau, France.

The tournament runs in two rounds:

In the first round, a selection committee comprised mainly of EIB Group experts in innovation, environment and other relevant disciplines, will select 15 finalists. The finalists will be invited to a mentoring bootcamp to provide them with the necessary guidance for the finalisation of their proposals

In the final event, all the finalists will present and defend their projects to a jury composed of social innovation specialists.

The final event will take place in Dublin, Ireland, on 24 October 2019.

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 08:33:06 UTC
