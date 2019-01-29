Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EIB European Investment Bank : EUR 970m EIB Group support for transformational projects across Ireland in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:09am EST
  • Record European Investment Fund backing for life science, innovation and growth companies
  • Largest number of new projects supported by European Investment Bank in 26 years covering agriculture, communications, education, energy, health, transport and corporate innovation
  • Third largest EIB Group annual engagement in Ireland since 1973

In 2018 the European Investment Bank Group supported EUR 970 million of new investment in across Ireland. This included EUR 807 million of new long-term financing by the European Investment Bank, that will strengthen higher-education, improve healthcare, transform transport links and harness clean energy and enhance support for corporate research and innovation. A record EUR 163 million of new equity and guarantee financing was agreed between the European Investment Fund and Irish partners.

'Long-term investment is crucial to strengthen economic growth and improve services and infrastructure used across Ireland every day. The close partnership between Ireland and the EIB Group ensures that technical experience and tailor-made financing is supporting a greater number of projects in priority sectors. The strong European Investment Bank Group engagement in 2018 demonstrates the benefits of this close cooperation.' said Paschal Donohoe, Governor of the European Investment Bank and Minister of Finance.

'The European Investment Bank Group is committed to supporting transformational investment across Ireland and the strengthened engagement in 2018 reflects the close cooperation with public and private sector partners. The EUR 970 million of new financing agreed last year will improve lives and strengthen economic opportunities in Mayo, Galway, Meath and Dublin, as well as accelerate national schemes being implemented across the country. Last year's impressive results reflect new financing programmes to support Irish corporates, build on a track record of supporting long-term investment in health and education and include record support for world-class equity investors based in Ireland by the European Investment Fund.' said Andrew McDowell, European Investment Bank Vice President.

Improving education and healthcare

Following financing for to upgrade research, education and student facilities at all Irish universities in the last eight years in 2018 the European Investment Bank agreed EUR 210 million of new financing for the Grangegorman campus of Technological University Dublin and Trinity College.

The European Investment Bank also agreed to support the roll-out of Ireland's transformational eHealth programme through EUR 225 million financing for the new nationwide electronic health and information programme that is expected to improve delivery of health services for the entire population of Ireland over the next decade.

Helping Irish companies innovate

Last year, the EIB agreed to support new investment to strengthen research and development by Devenish, Nuritas and Aerogen using recently launched dedicated financing schemes that reflect the investment needs of Irish companies. The EIB is currently finalising new support for a number of companies active in a range of sectors

Record EIF equity finance for technology and life science innovation

Reflecting the strong growth of innovative firms in the country 2018 represented a record year for European Investment Fund engagement in Ireland with EUR 163 million of new equity and guarantee financing. This included support for Ireland based Atlantic Bridge, financing to expand venture capital investment across the country by Eivers, Merriman and Fountain Healthcare and enabling expanded financing for Irish firms through SBCI.

Sharing experience to unlock Irish investment

The EIB strengthened advisory activity in Ireland in 2018 to support corporate and innovation investment. This included developing funding models to accelerate digitalisation of small business, expand funding available to research organisations and working with Irish corporates to strengthen the impact of research investment.

Strong pipeline of new investment for 2019

The EIB Group is currently examining significant new financing for social housing and broadband internet investment across the country, new support for specialist medical research and expansion of Dublin Airport.

New Investment across Ireland supported by the European Investment Bank in 2018

Name

Sector

Signature Date

Signed Amount

AEROGEN INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Industry

06/02/2018

€ 30,000,000

GRANGEGORMAN PPP

Education

28/03/2018

€ 109,871,987

IRISH SUSTAINABLE FOREST FUND

Agriculture, fisheries, forestry

28/03/2018

€ 12,500,000

OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 1

Energy

22/05/2018

€ 79,499,620

ERICSSON 5G

Industry

31/05/2018

€ 17,500,000

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP FERRY PROJECT II

Transport

15/06/2018

€ 80,000,000

DEVENISH NUTRITION

Industry

03/08/2018

€ 22,800,000

TCD ENGINEERING ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT INSTITUTE

Education

05/10/2018

€ 100,000,000

E-HEALTH IRELAND

Health

12/10/2018

€ 225,000,000

NURITAS

Industry

28/11/2018

€ 30,000,000

GAS NETWORKS IRELAND

Energy

07/12/2018

€ 100,000,000

Total

€ 807,171,607

European Investment Fund activity in Ireland in 2018

Private equity

Commitment

ATLANTIC BRIDGE

€ 70,000,000

Venture Capital

EIVERS

€ 500,000

MERRIMAN

€ 2,500,000

FOUNTAIN HEALTHCARE

€ 10,000,000

Guarantee

SBCI

€ 80,000,000

Total

€ 185,000,000

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 10:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22aMalaysia's Mahathir seeks China's understanding on scrapped $20-billion rail deal
RE
05:22aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on Sino-U.S. trade worries; Vietnam sole gainer
RE
05:19aApple Watch, using Aetna client data, wants to help you be healthy
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart's Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new India rules not delayed
RE
05:14aNorth Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.
RE
05:14aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Award of Excellence Jury Concludes Recommendations
PU
05:10aUAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
3SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.