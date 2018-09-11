Log in
EIB European Investment Bank : President Hoyer meets President Macri in Buenos Aires

09/11/2018 | 09:57am CEST

President Hoyer and President Mauricio Macri met in Buenos Aires at the Casa Rosada, the office of the president of Argentina. The presidents exchanged views on the role of Argentina in the context of the G20 meetings and the complexity of the economic situation in emerging markets. Hoyer highlighted the EIB´s commitment to boosting economic growth, employment and prosperity in Argentina and the region. He stated that, despite the difficult times the country is facing, the EIB continues to support the country and its reform path. After this event, Hoyer also met the Argentinean Treasury Minister Nicolás Dujovne.

In 2017, the EIB signed the first project in 20 years with the public sector in Argentina. Hoyer said today that the EIB will continue supporting projects that have a real impact on the economy, both in Argentina and the whole region. The European Union is the most important development partner in Latin America, and it has invested about EUR 8 billion there in the last 25 years.

During his visit to Argentina, Hoyer is chairing the meetings of the G20 Financial Institutions with a Development Mandate, known as D20, and the Long-Term Investors Club, known as LTIC.

At the summit, the EIB is signing the new D20 Statement that reaffirms the importance of mobilizing private investment for sustainable infrastructure to ensure economic growth. In this sense, Hoyer will announce that the EIB plans 'to step more forcefully into the arena of infrastructure rehabilitation.' As part of the LTIC and D20 meetings, the EIB is promoting its new Sustainability Awareness Bonds, an investment vehicle dedicated to sustainable development that the Bank launched last week.

Disclaimer

EIB - European Investment Bank published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:56:06 UTC
