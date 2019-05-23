Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EIKEN Chemical : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 81th GENERAL MEETING SHAREHOLDERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

[Translation]

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 4549 May 31, 2019

To Shareholders:

Morifumi Wada

President & CEO

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

19-9, Taito 4-chome,Taito-ku,

Tokyo 110-8408, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 81st GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 81st General Meeting of Shareholders of EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ("the Company") to be held as described hereunder.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights either in writing or electromagnetically (e.g. via the Internet). Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, review the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 to 4 and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 (Japan Standard Time.)

Meeting Details

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

(The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time))

2. Venue:

2nd Floor, Rooms D + E, Bellesalle Yaesu,

Yaesu First Financial Building, 3-7,1-chome Yaesu, Chuo-ku Tokyo,

Japan

3. Purposes:

Items to be reported:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit Committee, for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Item to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of nine (9) Directors

Notes: 1. You are kindly requested to present the enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you attend the Meeting.

- 1 -

[Translation]

  1. If any changes have been made to items in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-consolidated Financial Statements, such changes will be posted on the Company's website (in Japanese only).
  2. Because the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements, which must be provided at the time of providing this Notice of Convocation, are posted on the Company's website (in Japanese only) in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, they are not provided in the attached documents to this Notice.
    Accordingly, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit Committee for the audit report and the Accounting Auditor for the accounting audit report include, in addition to the attached documents to this Notice, items to be presented as the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Company's website (English)

www.eiken.co.jp/en/index.html

- 2 -

[Translation]

Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights

Exercise of voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders is shareholders' important right. Please by all means exercise your voting rights after examining the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

There are three methods to exercise your voting rights as indicated below.

Please present the enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you attend the Meeting.

A.

Attend the Meeting

Date and time of the General Meeting of

Shareholders:

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

(Japan Standard Time)

Please indicate whether you are for or against each

proposal on the enclosed Voting Form, and return

Exercise the voting rights

the form to us.

B.

Exercise due date:

in writing (by mail)

To be returned to us no later than 5:30 p.m.,

on Monday, June 24, 2019

(Japan Standard Time)

Please indicate whether you are for or against the

proposals following the instructions on the next

Exercise the voting rights

page

C.

Exercise due date:

via the Internet

No later than 5:30 p.m.,

on Monday, June 24, 2019

(Japan Standard Time)

Guide to filling in the Voting Form

Please indicate for or against about each proposal.

Proposals

  • When you are for all of the proposed candidates Mark in the "for" box
  • When you are against all of the proposed candidates Mark in the "against" box
  • When you are against certain candidates
    Mark in the "for" box, and also write the candidate number for each candidate you are against inside the parentheses

Please note that your voting via the Internet shall prevail, if you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.

- 3 -

[Translation]

Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Log in via two-dimensional barcode

It is possible to log in to the voting website without entering the "Code for Exercise of Voting Rights" and the "temporary password" described on the Voting Form Sub Slip.

  1. Scan the two-dimensional barcode at the right-hand side of the Voting Form Sub Slip.
    * "Two-dimensional barcode" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  2. Then, please indicate whether you are for or against each of the proposals following the directions on the website.

The two-dimensional barcode may only be used once when logging in.

If exercising voting rights more than once, or if exercising voting rights without using the two-dimensional barcode, please refer to "Log in with your Code for Exercise of Voting Rights and temporary password," on the right.

Log in with your Code for Exercise of Voting Rights and temporary password

Voting website

https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese only)

  1. Access the voting website.
  2. Enter the "Code for Exercise of Voting Rights" and "temporary password" described on the Voting Form, and click.
  3. Register a "new password."
  4. Then, please indicate whether you are for or against each of the proposals following the directions on the website.

If you have any inquiries about how to exercise your voting rights via the Internet using a PC, smartphone or mobile phone, please contact "Help Desk" shown on the right.

Help Desk, Stock Transfer Agency, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Phone: 0120173027

(9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; toll free within Japan)

Institutional investors may also use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.

- 4 -

[Translation]

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal: Election of nine (9) Directors

The terms of office of all eight (8) currently serving Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of nine

  1. Directors, increasing the number of Outside Directors by one (1) to further strengthen functions for overseeing and supervising management, based on the decision made by the Nominating Committee.

In selecting candidates for Directors, the Nominating Committee has determined that each of the candidates satisfies all requirements listed in "Standards for Nomination of Directors" (including "Standards for the Independence of Outside Directors" for Outside Directors) separately provided by the Nominating Committee and has qualities suitable as candidate for Director. For details of "Standards for Nomination of Directors" and "Standards for the Independence of Outside Directors," please see Page 6 to 7. To further enhance functions for overseeing and supervising business executions and improve effectiveness of such functions, the Company has set the number of Outside Directors at more than half of the total number of Directors.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 00:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share certificate and issue of new certificate
PU
09:20pCAPITALAND : to Divest Shanghai Building to Real Estate Equity Fund for CNY3.1 Billion
DJ
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Revision of Figures for the "International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data)"
PU
09:13pBANK OF JAPAN : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 2018; End of 2017, Annually Revised Figures)
PU
09:11pEXCLUSIVE : JPMorgan cuts ties with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma - sources
RE
09:11pIMMURON : Prices Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs
AQ
09:03pYESTAR HEALTHCARE : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buyback 2019-05-24
PU
09:01pThe Posiflex Group Showcases an Ecosystem of Connected Solution Endpoints with IoT Remote Monitoring at Computex 2019
BU
09:01pPRE-REGISTRATION FOR MOBILE MASTERPIECE SAINT SEIYA : Awakening Begins on May 24Th
BU
08:57pADANI ENTERPRISES : Australian state says Adani coal approvals due by mid June
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5TESLA : TESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About