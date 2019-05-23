|
EIKEN Chemical : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 81th GENERAL MEETING SHAREHOLDERS
05/23/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
[Translation]
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities code: 4549 May 31, 2019
To Shareholders:
Morifumi Wada
President & CEO
EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
19-9, Taito 4-chome,Taito-ku,
Tokyo 110-8408, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 81st GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 81st General Meeting of Shareholders of EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ("the Company") to be held as described hereunder.
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights either in writing or electromagnetically (e.g. via the Internet). Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, review the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 to 4 and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 (Japan Standard Time.)
Meeting Details
1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
|
|
(The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time))
|
2. Venue:
|
2nd Floor, Rooms D + E, Bellesalle Yaesu,
|
|
Yaesu First Financial Building, 3-7,1-chome Yaesu, Chuo-ku Tokyo,
|
|
Japan
3. Purposes:
Items to be reported:
-
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit Committee, for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
-
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
Item to be resolved:
Proposal: Election of nine (9) Directors
Notes: 1. You are kindly requested to present the enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you attend the Meeting.
[Translation]
-
If any changes have been made to items in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, Non-consolidated Financial Statements, such changes will be posted on the Company's website (in Japanese only).
-
Because the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements, which must be provided at the time of providing this Notice of Convocation, are posted on the Company's website (in Japanese only) in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, they are not provided in the attached documents to this Notice.
Accordingly, the Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit Committee for the audit report and the Accounting Auditor for the accounting audit report include, in addition to the attached documents to this Notice, items to be presented as the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and the Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements.
|
The Company's website (English)
|
www.eiken.co.jp/en/index.html
[Translation]
Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights
Exercise of voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders is shareholders' important right. Please by all means exercise your voting rights after examining the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
There are three methods to exercise your voting rights as indicated below.
Please present the enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you attend the Meeting.
|
A.
|
Attend the Meeting
|
Date and time of the General Meeting of
|
|
Shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
|
|
|
|
(Japan Standard Time)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please indicate whether you are for or against each
|
|
|
|
proposal on the enclosed Voting Form, and return
|
|
|
Exercise the voting rights
|
the form to us.
|
|
B.
|
Exercise due date:
|
|
|
in writing (by mail)
|
|
|
|
To be returned to us no later than 5:30 p.m.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Monday, June 24, 2019
|
|
|
|
(Japan Standard Time)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please indicate whether you are for or against the
|
|
|
|
proposals following the instructions on the next
|
|
|
Exercise the voting rights
|
page
|
|
C.
|
Exercise due date:
|
|
|
via the Internet
|
|
|
|
No later than 5:30 p.m.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on Monday, June 24, 2019
|
|
|
|
(Japan Standard Time)
|
Guide to filling in the Voting Form
Please indicate for or against about each proposal.
Proposals
-
When you are for all of the proposed candidates Mark ○ in the "for" box
-
When you are against all of the proposed candidates Mark ○ in the "against" box
-
When you are against certain candidates
Mark ○ in the "for" box, and also write the candidate number for each candidate you are against inside the parentheses
Please note that your voting via the Internet shall prevail, if you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet. If you exercise your voting rights more than once via the Internet, only the last vote shall be deemed effective.
[Translation]
Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
Log in via two-dimensional barcode
It is possible to log in to the voting website without entering the "Code for Exercise of Voting Rights" and the "temporary password" described on the Voting Form Sub Slip.
-
Scan the two-dimensional barcode at the right-hand side of the Voting Form Sub Slip.
* "Two-dimensional barcode" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
-
Then, please indicate whether you are for or against each of the proposals following the directions on the website.
The two-dimensional barcode may only be used once when logging in.
If exercising voting rights more than once, or if exercising voting rights without using the two-dimensional barcode, please refer to "Log in with your Code for Exercise of Voting Rights and temporary password," on the right.
Log in with your Code for Exercise of Voting Rights and temporary password
Voting website
https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese only)
-
Access the voting website.
-
Enter the "Code for Exercise of Voting Rights" and "temporary password" described on the Voting Form, and click.
-
Register a "new password."
-
Then, please indicate whether you are for or against each of the proposals following the directions on the website.
If you have any inquiries about how to exercise your voting rights via the Internet using a PC, smartphone or mobile phone, please contact "Help Desk" shown on the right.
Help Desk, Stock Transfer Agency, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120－173－027
(9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; toll free within Japan)
Institutional investors may also use the Electronic Voting Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
[Translation]
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Election of nine (9) Directors
The terms of office of all eight (8) currently serving Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company requests the election of nine
-
Directors, increasing the number of Outside Directors by one (1) to further strengthen functions for overseeing and supervising management, based on the decision made by the Nominating Committee.
In selecting candidates for Directors, the Nominating Committee has determined that each of the candidates satisfies all requirements listed in "Standards for Nomination of Directors" (including "Standards for the Independence of Outside Directors" for Outside Directors) separately provided by the Nominating Committee and has qualities suitable as candidate for Director. For details of "Standards for Nomination of Directors" and "Standards for the Independence of Outside Directors," please see Page 6 to 7. To further enhance functions for overseeing and supervising business executions and improve effectiveness of such functions, the Company has set the number of Outside Directors at more than half of the total number of Directors.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EIKEN Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 00:37:05 UTC
|
|