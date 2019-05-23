EIKEN Chemical : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 81th GENERAL MEETING SHAREHOLDERS

[Translation]

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of non-Japanese shareholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities code: 4549 May 31, 2019

To Shareholders:

Morifumi Wada

President & CEO

EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

19-9, Taito 4-chome,Taito-ku,

Tokyo 110-8408, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 81st GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 81st General Meeting of Shareholders of EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD. ("the Company") to be held as described hereunder.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights either in writing or electromagnetically (e.g. via the Internet). Please examine the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, review the "Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3 to 4 and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 (Japan Standard Time.)

Meeting Details

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

(The reception desk will open at 9:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)) 2. Venue: 2nd Floor, Rooms D + E, Bellesalle Yaesu, Yaesu First Financial Building, 3-7,1-chome Yaesu, Chuo-ku Tokyo, Japan

3. Purposes:

Items to be reported:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports for Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit Committee, for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 81st fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Item to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of nine (9) Directors

Notes: 1. You are kindly requested to present the enclosed Voting Form to the receptionist when you attend the Meeting.