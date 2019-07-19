EIOPA launches two consultations: outsourcing to cloud service providers and Solvency II supervisory reporting and public disclosure

Supervision release 19 July 2019 - 39/2019

The European Insurance and Occupational Pension Authority (EIOPA) launched on 1 July 2019 a consultation on guidelines on outsourcing to cloud service providers. The consultation runs until 30 September 2019.

EIOPA launched on 12 July 2017 a consultation package on supervisory reporting and public disclosure in the context of its work linked with the 2020 Solvency II Review. The consultation runs until 18 October 2019.

The consultation documents provide more detailed instructions on how to submit the comments.

