EIS Awardee Granite Telecom Names General Manager of Government Solutions

Granite Telecommunications, LLC (“Granite”), a provider of voice, data
and other related communications products and services to multi-location
businesses and government agencies, announced that Tim Heaps will join
the company as the General Manager of Government Solutions. Heaps joins
Granite at an exciting time as the General Services Administration
awarded Granite a spot on its Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions
(“EIS”) contract.
The EIS contract vehicle offers consolidated, next generation
telecommunications and IP solutions, replacing GSA’s Networx, Regional
Local Telecommunications and WITS‐3 contracts. As an EIS prime contract
holder, Granite is authorized to compete for business from individual
agencies including for voice services, virtual private network services,
managed network and Ethernet services, among others. Granite has long
provided those voice and data services to various federal, state and
governmental agencies as well as private companies, providing a single
point of contact for voice and data needs, creating efficiency and
saving costs.
Heaps combines commercial and governmental technology and
telecommunications management experience, management consulting
experience focused on helping public sector and private sector
organizations improve performance, and a proven track record of driving
growth that significantly outpaces the market. He has an Electrical
Engineering degree from Catholic University and an MBA from the Darden
School at the University of Virginia. Heaps will help Granite expand its
team supporting existing and new government accounts as Granite
continues to hire teammates in McLean VA, Quincy MA and at its other
locations to support its expanding governmental business.
About Granite
Granite provides voice, data and other related
communications products and services to multi-location businesses and
government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite
furnishes services to more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100
companies in the United States, and 1.75 million voice and data lines
under management. Granite’s headquarters are located in Quincy, MA, and
the company has offices in McLean, VA, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas,
TX, West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA and
Providence, RI. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005774/en/