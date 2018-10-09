EIS Awardee Granite Telecom Names General Manager of Government Solutions

Granite Telecommunications, LLC (“Granite”), a provider of voice, data and other related communications products and services to multi-location businesses and government agencies, announced that Tim Heaps will join the company as the General Manager of Government Solutions. Heaps joins Granite at an exciting time as the General Services Administration awarded Granite a spot on its Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (“EIS”) contract.

The EIS contract vehicle offers consolidated, next generation telecommunications and IP solutions, replacing GSA’s Networx, Regional Local Telecommunications and WITS‐3 contracts. As an EIS prime contract holder, Granite is authorized to compete for business from individual agencies including for voice services, virtual private network services, managed network and Ethernet services, among others. Granite has long provided those voice and data services to various federal, state and governmental agencies as well as private companies, providing a single point of contact for voice and data needs, creating efficiency and saving costs.

Heaps combines commercial and governmental technology and telecommunications management experience, management consulting experience focused on helping public sector and private sector organizations improve performance, and a proven track record of driving growth that significantly outpaces the market. He has an Electrical Engineering degree from Catholic University and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. Heaps will help Granite expand its team supporting existing and new government accounts as Granite continues to hire teammates in McLean VA, Quincy MA and at its other locations to support its expanding governmental business.

About Granite

Granite provides voice, data and other related communications products and services to multi-location businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. Granite furnishes services to more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite’s headquarters are located in Quincy, MA, and the company has offices in McLean, VA, Atlanta, GA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, New York, NY, Philadelphia, PA and Providence, RI. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

