EIS Holdings Continues Market Expansion with Investment in Simpson Environmental Services

02/17/2020 | 06:15pm EST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIS Holdings (www.eis-holdings.com), a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com), today announced an investment in Florida-based Simpson Environmental Services (www.simpsonenv.com). Simpson Environmental is one of the largest, most trusted environmental remediation and abatement firms in the Southeast United States.

With the addition of Simpson, EIS Holdings is the third largest environmental remediation and abatement firm in the country with over 600 employees and 21 offices serving customers throughout the United States.

“We are very excited to partner with Tim Yaeger, Casey Mattox, and Shawn Brigham and have Simpson become a part of the EIS family,” said Gary Caldwell, CEO of EIS Holdings. “Having this team on board significantly enhances our presence in the Southeast, and we’re excited to help Simpson grow and better serve their clients.”

Tim Yaeger, Co-President of Simpson Environmental, stated, “There is a lot of demand for our services in the Southeast, and with the support of EIS behind us, we feel great about what we can bring to our customers in the future.”

Luke Plumpton of O2 Investment Partners commented, “As one of the premier environmental remediation firms in the Southeast, Simpson is a great addition to the EIS platform.” He added, “Gary and the EIS leadership team have hit the ground running with Tim, Casey, and Shawn, and we’re excited about the many growth opportunities that they are pursuing together.”

About Simpson Environmental Services
Simpson Environmental Services is one of the largest and most trusted environmental remediation firms in the Southeast United States, having completed over 10,000 projects throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Headquartered in Trilby, Florida, with additional offices in Orlando, Florida and Miami, Florida, Simpson specializes in mold remediation, duct cleaning, asbestos & lead abatement, and complex demolition services. For more information, visit www.simpsonenv.com.

About EIS Holdings
EIS Holdings is one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services in the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets.  With over 600 employees and 21 offices, EIS performs a full suite of abatement, decontamination, remediation and other environmental and specialty infrastructure services across the United States. For more information, visit www.eis-holdings.com.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.

O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

Luke Plumpton
O2 Investment Partners, LLC
lplumpton@o2investment.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
