EIT European Institute of Innovation and Technol : Climate-KIC supported Ombrea raises 1 million

The funds will enable the young company to accelerate its commercialisation and to pursue new research and development avenues.

The investment came from the South Investment Region advised by Turenne Capital, Agricole Alpes Provence Credit and Alumni Business Angels.

'This first round of fundraising will allow us to press the accelerator: Farmers are in need and our tool meets their requirements, which is sometimes crucial for the future of their business', said Julie Davico-Pahin, Co-founder, Ombrea.

'Ombrea will be able to boost all of its R&D, offering in the months and years to come, tools that are efficient, environmentally-friendly and ready to accompany farmers in this ecological transition,' adds Christian Davico, Co-founder, Ombrea.

The successful fundraising round also reflects a growing interest in sustainable agriculture.

Founded in 2016 by Christian Davico and Julie Davico-Pahin, Ombrea develops an agricultural management tool that protects crops against the effects of climate change. Smart shades installed above fields protect and secure harvests against climatic phenomena such as drought, hail, frosts and floods. Through the use of artificial intelligence, the system recreates an ideal microclimate to guarantee favourable conditions conducive to healthy plant growth.

