EIT European Institute of Innovation and Technol : Key health insurer Gothaer Krankenversicherung joins EIT Health

This month, private health insurer Gothaer Krankenversicherung joined EIT Health as a new Associate Partner in its German/Swiss co-location centre, EIT Health Germany.

The EIT Health community warmly welcomes Manuel Mandler, Chief Digital Officer and Head of Claims Management , as well as all staff and insured members of the mutual insurance.

As a payer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung is a key stakeholder in the German healthcare system and thus confronted with the need to innovate in healthcare and health service delivery models on a daily basis. The company is interested in collaborating with equally curious and innovative partners from around Europe, for example in projects that aim to develop professional corporate health management plans.

Besides, Gothaer sees the need to develop a vibrant health innovation ecosystem in Europe that can deliver solutions to those challenges health and care are faced with, today and in the future. As the first German healthcare insurance firm to join EIT Health they would like to actively contribute to this effort and collaborate with EIT Health partners from across the continent, developing new products and services but also actively mentoring start-ups on their journey to the market.

Gothaer Krankenversicherung is a private health insurance and a subsidiary of the Gothaer Group, which insures around 600 000 people in Germany. As a mutual insurance, Gothaer Krankenversicherung is partner of EURAPCO, a European alliance of eight mutual insurances, which joined the EIT Health partnership in 2017. Within this alliance the Gothaer Krankenversicherung sponsors and leads the digital health workstream.

