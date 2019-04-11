Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

EIT European Institute of Innovation and Technol : Six teams named EIT Health Wild Card 2019 finalists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:48am EDT

Six teams have emerged successful from the 31 March-5 April 2019 Wild Card Hackathon, which saw 35 hopeful entrepreneurs from across Europe convene in Amsterdam to work through a number of tasks designed to encourage teamwork and improve business skills.

A total of 19 participants belong to the EIT Health Wild Card teams that have been selected to continue to the next stage of the programme, which will be held in Paris starting in May. This upcoming Business Model Validation stage will be a ten-week journey of intensive mentoring and customer discovery that participants go through before entering the final pitch contest in July. The two teams winning that pitch contest will share in a total of EUR 4 million in funding and receive further support in bringing their innovative products or solutions to market.

The teams have each chosen to work on one of two challenges:

  • Digital Biomarkers: Improving early diagnostics with the application of digital biomarkers.
  • Brain and Mental Health: Improving prediction, diagnosis and treatment to fight mental disorders and strengthen brain health.

'During the Hackathon, the participants were tested on their team-building qualities as much as their business healthcare innovation proposals,' EIT Health Director of Innovation Jorge Fernandez Garcia said. 'We have selected teams who have shown real potential to perform well together, in order to identify the specific unmet needs within the Wild Card challenge areas and find feasible, impactful solutions to address them.

The winning teams

The six teams progressing to the next stage following the Hackathon are:

Digital Biomarker challenge:

  • BioDTek: Enrique Hernandez, Eduard Guerrero, Erika Plata, Francisco Jesus Aloa and Edilberto Ojeda.
  • Dinosis: Miguel Amador, Jane Bourgninaud and Andreu Oliver.
  • Phi: Mahmoud Tavakoli and Pedro Lopes.

Brain and Mental Health challenge:

  • iLoF: Luis Valente and Joana Paiva.
  • Panthera: Alfonso Maria Ponsiglione, Clemens Lowik and Kranthi Panth.
  • Pipra: John Klepper, Nick Gklezakos, Nayeli Schmutz and Benjamin Dodsworth.

Starting in early May, in Paris at the ICM (Brain and Spine Institute), the finalists will work more closely with their mentors to test their hypotheses, validate and develop value propositions, and identify appropriate business models for their proposed solutions to meet the Wild Card healthcare challenges. The mentors will be supporting the teams through a series of sessions looking at key issues in innovation and entrepreneurship, such as intellectual property, de-risking projects and business economics.

Wild Card finalist 2019 Miguel Amador said: 'The week in Amsterdam was a great experience and allowed me to find other like-minded people who are passionate about making a change in healthcare. Our team is delighted to be one of the finalists moving on to the next stage of the Wild Card programme.'

Find out more about Wild Card here:

Disclaimer

EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 09:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23aSouth Africa clears 3 more accounts of Steinhoff insider trading
RE
06:12aWASHINGTON TO DECIDE ON REPSOL'S VENEZUELA ACTIVITY : U.S. envoy
RE
06:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end weaker on global growth worries, trade friction
RE
06:03aBANCA CARIGE : ECB extends deadline for binding bids for Italy's Carige to mid-May - sources
RE
05:56aHong Kong regulator says ESG funds must justify their green credentials
RE
05:53aNEW CRP : Enhancing Agricultural Resilience and Water Security Using Cosmic Ray Neutron Sensor (D12014)
PU
05:52aChina's new top securities regulator joins central bank policy panel
RE
05:51aSouth Africa's mining output contracts 7.5 pct year/year in February
RE
05:50aHOW TO SAY THE 'R-WORD' : bank executives grapple with recession talk
RE
05:48aZimbabwe GDP growth below target at 4 percent in 2018-Treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : ASML falls victim to Chinese corporate espionage
3G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
4U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About