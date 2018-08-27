Log in
EIT RawMaterials Expert Forum: Sustainable Materials for Future Mobility

08/27/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

Under the umbrella of the newly formed European Battery Alliance (EBA), EIT RawMaterials and its partner TU Darmstadt , are organising a two-day workshop on Sustainable Materials for Future Mobility: E-drives. Magnets. Batteries, which will take place on 23-24 October 2018 in Darmstadt, Germany.

The workshop is a next step in implementing some of the action points raised in the EBA Action Plan and the Commission's Strategic Plan on Batteries. The discussion will focus on setting up fertile grounds for the creation of cross-value chain alliances, defining and implementing demonstration projects, and developing an agenda towards sustainable battery technology. On the second day, the workshop will focus on the very much related subject matter of magnets and e-drives.

Representatives from industry, academia, and research organisations (including non-EIT RawMaterials members) working in the field of strategic and critical raw materials for electrification are invited to attend. Among other confirmed participants, there are representatives of the Finnish Minerals Group , Savannah Resources , Umicore , Bühler Redex , Transport & Environment , Leading Edge Materials , Lynas , Fraunhofer , Uppsala University , and Vacuumschmelze .

Preliminary program

Day 1: European Battery Alliance. State of Play and Funding Tools; Sustainable Materials for Future Mobility (Market Needs, etc.); Battery Raw Materials. Exploration, Mining, Extraction, Recycling; Advanced Battery Materials; Sustainable Batteries; Breakout Sessions; Dinner; Satellite Workshop on Materials by Design organised by Uppsala University.

Day 2: Rare Earths: Exploration, Mining, Extraction, Recycling; High Performance Permanent Magnets; Permanent Magnet Drives and Cooling Machines; Breakout Sessions; Closing Remarks.

Registration

Please register by 22 September 2018. Attendance is free of charge. The detailed programme is coming soon.

Disclaimer

EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:51:07 UTC
