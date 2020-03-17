EIT business continuity during COVID-19 pandemic

Following recommendations from the European Commission, the majority of EIT staff is now working remotely until further notice. We are working hard to ensure our organisation remains fully operational and delivers full business continuity during this exceptional period.

Additionally and until further notice, EIT staff will not physically participate in business travel, events or meetings and visits to the EIT Headquarters and the EIT Liaison Office are postponed or cancelled.

We aim to not disturb the EIT's core activities though certain non-critical activities may need to be re-prioritised. We continue to monitor the situation closely and invite you to visit our website for further updates as necessary.