EIX ATUS MAR CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
0
01/15/2019 | 02:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019 Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT: Vincent Wong, Esq. 39 East Broadway Suite 304 New York, NY 10002 Tel. 212.425.1140 Fax. 866.699.3880 E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com