Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EIX ATUS MAR CURO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:46pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019
Class Period: February 23, 2016 and November 12, 2018

Get additional information about EIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019
Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about ATUS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MAR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2019
Class Period: November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018

Get additional information about MAR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/marriott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pJOHN LOESCH, DIRECTOR WITH NAVIGANT, TO SPEAK AT THE KNOWLEDGE GROUP'S TRENDS, DEVELOPMENTS AND UPDATES IN THE FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT : What You Need to Know
AQ
03:01pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 26, 2019
GL
03:01pINmune Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
03:01pSonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2019
GL
03:00pVIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:00pMCDONALD : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
03:00pBANKFLORIDA : Adds Key Members to Leadership Team
BU
02:59pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Creating 538's Election Prediction Chart in Tableau 2018.3
PU
02:59pIn Money We Trust? Premieres on Public TV Nationwide
BU
02:57pAUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING : ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.